Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Turmeric Health Benefits Are Just As Effective For Our Pets

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

 

Turmeric Golden Paste good for pets and is especially popular for dogs. We all love our Furbabies and want the best for their health and wellbeing but what are the benefits of adding Turmeric Golden Paste to their diets and does it really work?

Firstly, the best formulation and simplest way of adding Turmeric to your pets diet to take advantage of it’s amazing healing properties, both preventative and curative, is a Turmeric Golden Paste supplement. And as a bonus, it’s the most cost effective as well.

The traditional Golden Paste recipe was formulated by an Australian veterinarian, Doctor Doug English. He has become a renowned expert on the uses of Turmeric on animals and humans. He has spent many years researching Turmeric health benefits and formulating the correct recipe for Turmeric, with all its curcuminoids, to be best absorbed and therefore most effective.

For several years he has been using turmeric on his animal patients, there is no placebo effect for animals and therefore we can be assured that it really works. The main benefit to Turmeric Golden Paste is its anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation in your pet’s body is the main source and initial cause of many diseases. So, start your pets early, to not only help with their current health problems but to stop them occurring in the future.

Doctor English found that the reduction in inflammation proved very effective in his animal patients and over the years has seen very positive results, especially in treating conditions like irritant bowel disease, arthritis, chronic skin conditions like dermatitis, infections, pain, various cancers and age degeneration. Overall, his patient’s general health improved, with increased mobility and shinier coats. It is not only a powerful anti-inflammatory but also a strong antioxidant and coagulant.

Turmeric Golden Paste is not only effective for your canine friends but a wide range of other pets as well. Doctor English has also successfully used Turmeric to treat horses, cattle, reptiles, birds, cats, alpacas, pigs, rabbits and guinea pigs. Because Turmeric has been around for thousands of years, it has proven to be very safe and, in many cases, effective in reducing or replacing hard drugs like steroids and NSAIDS.

Dogs normally love the taste of Turmeric Golden Paste and don't need convincing to consume. Always start off with small amounts like 1/8th of a teaspoon and slowly increase over the weeks, until desired results are seen. Often, is preferable like 2 to 3 servings a day, with food. Simply mix in with their normal food or add to their favorite treats like peanut butter. For very fussy eaters, mix in with their "meaty" wet food.

Positive results won't be seen overnight but over the weeks and months you should start to see great results! The only precaution you should take is if your dog has a pre-existing condition and on medication, is pregnant or has planned surgery. In these cases, it is advisable to first check with your veterinarian practice before adding to their daily diet.

For further information about adding Turmeric Golden Paste to your pets diet, we advise visiting the Golden Turmeric website with further information on the ingredients for pets and dosage assistance.

Turmeric Golden Paste supports your pets total body health and wellness.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Golden Turmeric Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Appeals Record $2.25m Fine In Vodafone FibreX Case
The Commerce Commission has filed an appeal in the High Court against a record $2.25 million fine imposed on Vodafone NZ Limited (Vodafone) for its offending under the Fair Trading Act during its FibreX advertising campaign. While the sentence imposed in the Auckland District Court on April 14 was the largest-ever fine under the Fair Trading Act, the Commission will argue that it is manifestly inadequate... More>>



All District Health Boards: Historic Pay Equity Settlement
An historic agreement has been ratified that addresses a long-standing undervaluation of a workforce that is critical to the smooth running of our hospitals and the delivery of healthcare... More>>


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 