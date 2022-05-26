Record Number Of Entries Chase Hospitality Awards For Excellence

A record number of entries have been received for the 2022 Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

The prestigious awards, which are hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, recognize the best businesses and people across the food & beverage and accommodation sectors.

A record 294 entries have been received, including from over 150 venues. That compares to a total of 192 applications last year, including from 127 venues.

More than 20 venues have entered the categories of Best bar, Best local, Best Destination Venue, Best Restaurant, and Best New Redeveloped F&B.

The judges will meet over the next month to review each of the applications before finalists are announced on June 17. They will then will visit all finalists on site.

Winners will be revealed at the award ceremony on 27 July in Grand Millennium Hotel Auckland.

The ceremony will wrap up the two-day New Zealand Hospitality Conference. With its theme ‘The Future of Hospitality’, the conference will feature presentations and workshops that look at multiple categories across the industry – from technology, sustainability, and how robotics will work in the kitchen, to ventilation systems, beer production, and events.

It will be the first time in three years the Awards for Excellence have been held in person. Due to Covid restrictions, they were held online last year after being cancelled in 2020.

In their 24th year, the awards are the longest-running, biggest, most prestigious national hospitality awards.

They will again be supported by long-time sponsor Lion New Zealand.

There are four new awards this year, to celebrate the leaders who got the industry through the past two years: Leader of the Year in Hospitality, Leader of the Year in Accommodation, Future Leader of the Year, and Chef of the Year.

There will also be an induction into the Hospitality Hall of Fame.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says she is delighted by the number of entries.

“These awards are the pinnacle of our industry, and we were hoping there would be a lot of interest, so the fact we have record entries is really fantastic.

“It shows that despite what’s happened over the past year the spirit of our people has not been crushed. Their resilience is showing through.

“We are looking forward to recognising and rewarding members who have been through a stressful and uncertain year to create the highest possible standards and experiences for both their guests and their team.

“Being able to do this in person for the first time in three years is something the industry needs and deserves.

“There is huge quality out there and I don’t envy the judges one little bit.”

