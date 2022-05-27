Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What Buyers Should Consider Before Purchasing Their First Home

Friday, 27 May 2022, 7:13 am
Press Release: Total Realty

The New Zealand property market is experiencing its first cooling down period in years. This is inspiring many to contemplate purchasing their first home. While it is possible for you to get more bang for your buck in the current climate, with more houses for sale and less competition, there are still considerations that first-time buyers should keep in mind before purchasing a property.

As a first-time buyer, it can be easy to be blinded to issues if you find a decently priced home that ticks off most of your wish list. But just because a property seems good on the surface doesn’t mean that it’s automatically a good buy. All first-time buyers should, therefore, have a potential property inspected by knowledgeable professionals to ensure that the electrics, plumbing, and building structure and materials are all up to code. You don’t want to purchase a ‘good deal’ only to find out later that it’s a money pit when it comes to maintenance issues.

Another consideration is the location and potential resale value of the home. It’s all good and well to purchase a home that suits your immediate needs, but a house is also an investment. The property should be able to both grow with you and hold appeal for possible future buyers. As a first-time buyer, you should, therefore, keep in mind things like the kinds of schools in the area, how far the home is from the city centre, and the quality of the other homes in the neighbourhood itself.

If you want to make the most out of the current market slow-down as a first-time buyer, you would do well to take your time, do your homework, and use the knowledge and skills of professionals like lawyers, estate agents, and inspectors who can guide you through the process.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Total Realty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>


Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 