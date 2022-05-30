Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Big OE Is Back (Well Almost)

Monday, 30 May 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: International Working Holidays


New Zealand’s leading specialist overseas employment agency, International Working Holidays (IWH) says that Kiwis are queuing up to go on their Big OE but that airlines have been caught out by the surge to leave the country and there just aren’t enough flights to cope with demand.

Vicki Kenny, founder of Auckland based IWH explains: `We have so many people wanting to leave the country to work abroad but there just aren’t any seats on direct flights to the USA or to Australia until the end of July. With the resumption of the Big OE we have young New Zealanders wanting to work as au pairs, camp counsellors and resort workers in the US but it is increasingly difficult to arrange placements because the airlines are not yet back to full capacity.

Vicki adds: `As the New Zealand agent for Camp America we were careful to book ahead for our Camp Counsellors who have to be there by June but we are now having to be quite creative for people wanting to work in 5 star resorts in the US. The resorts are crying out for staff and Kiwi workers are in huge demand. We can place good people with great positions in less than a week right now.

`We have been sending kiwis to Camp America, Au Pair positions and resort jobs in America and around the world for twenty years and it’s great to see people being able to reclaim the traditional New Zealand Big OE after Covid.’

IWH was founded in 2001 by Vicki Kenny, who had established its sister company Nannies Abroad in 1995 after she had returned from her own Big OE working as a nanny, and as a temp while she travelled the world. A spilled rice pudding and some challenging circumstances while she was in London working as a live-in nanny convinced her that there was the need for a specialist service to help others navigate the potential pitfalls and get the most from their life changing adventures. Since then Nannies Abroad and International Working Holidays have helped tens of thousands of people take off for their Big OE.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from International Working Holidays on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>



Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 