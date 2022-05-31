800 People Expected To Descend On Whangārei For The FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Grand Final

Around 800 people are getting ready to take over Whangārei for the three-day FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final.

Held from Thursday the 7thto Saturday the 9thof July, seven FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Finalists, 28 FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competitors and 63AgriKidsNZcompetitors from across the country will battle it out for their respective national titles.

They’re the top contestants from their regions – Northern, Waikato Bay of Plenty, East Coast, Taranaki Manawatu, Tasman, Aorangi and OtagoSouthland – and qualified for the Grand Final from Regional Finals held at the start of this year. Senior competitors had to qualify for Regionals through District Contests held in September.

Alongside the Grand Final, the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) Tournament Series finals will bring in47 competitors plus judges, (seven fencing teams competing in pairs, 20 Stock Judges and 13 Clay target shooters),200 people will also attendThe Norwood National Awards hosted by Jay and Dunc from 'The Rock Drive' and theorganisation'sAnnual General Meeting.

It is the biggest event series in the NZYF Calendar, one that involves a mammoth effort to pull off.

Grand Final convener Natalie Lynch said they're really looking forward to showcasing the best of Northland's agriculture industry and showing off the region tothe NZYF community.

"We've kept two things at the forefront of our minds when planning and that was wanting to challenge our contestants to show what they're made of in terms of their agricultural skills, but we also want a spectacle. We want it to be awesome to watch foreveryone, regardless of their experience within the sector," she said.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final kicks off on Thursday which is known as technical day, held at the Hundertwasser Art Centre. The NZYF Tournament Series finals will also take place at a range of locations, open to the public.

An opening celebration parade at 3:000pm will also see hundreds of competitors and sponsors proceed fromReyburn House LanetoPutahiPark for the official opening ceremony.

Friday the 8thof July will be one of the biggest days with the practical day going down at Barge Showgrounds from 7am to 3pm, which is free and open for all spectators with hundreds expected.

All 98 competitors will gohead-to-headin a series of practical and theoretical challenges as well as a number ofmodules. Practical day has historically involved big machinery, building, livestock and more withagri-sports,farmlets, and race off challenges acrossthe three levels of contest.

Lynch said everything will have a bit of a 'Northlandflavour' this year.

"A lot of people involved in Northland's sector are wearers of many hats, so there will be no straight farming skillset requiredon the day. There will be lots of different challenges contestants will have to face that relate toour industry, not exclusively on-farm."

"We really encourage everyone to come down and watch, there truly be something for everyone. We can't wait to showcase the best and brightest of Young Farmers and Whangārei."

NZYF Events Manager Staci Barnette said this year they wanted competitors to get involved in the local communityutilisinga break in the back-to-back schedule on Saturday before the Evening Show.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Finalists and their families and supporters will participate in an initiative with the Environmental Protection Agency, a contest sponsor.

"We wanted to give back to the community and volunteer in some way while also giving competitors some quality time with their families to regroup before the evening show where nerves are prettyhigh,” shesaid.

"Sustainability is a huge part of the contest and making sure the primary industries are fit for the future. It's pretty cool that our FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022 Grand Finalists will be able to leave their own legacy in Whangārei."

FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year teams and their families will head to Lynwood Avocado Nursery. There they'll be introduced to different parts of the nursery and contest sponsor, the Ministry for Primary Industries, will also be on-site, discussing the nursery's bio-secure areas

“We wanted to provide the contestants with a learning opportunity about an aspect of farming and growing that is unique to the Northern Region.It’s also a chance for the contestants and their supervisors to come together after all of the competing is over so they can network and get to know other like-minded future young farmers from other parts of the country."

It's the first Grand Final in a number of years where all seven FMG Young Farmer of the YearGrand Finalists are all sheep, beef or dairy farmers, an aspect that is excitingNew Zealand Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith.

"The FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest series really showcases the future of the food andfibreindustries and it's abundantly clear from this year's 240 contestants that the sector is in good hands," she said.

"The winterless north will be a great backdrop to really test our competitors and show us what they're made of."

"Our volunteers over the season have created some epic events and we are over the moon to have got to this point and be able to host Grand Final this year. Of course, nothing in this contest series would be possible without all our volunteers and our sponsor family and for them we are truly thankful. "

Lynch started thinking about what Northland's Grand Final would have to offer in 2016 and eventuallyrealisedshe wanted to be a key part of it and lead the convening committee.

“The Grand Final committee have put in so much work behind the scenes and none of this would be possible without all of them and their tireless effort and dedication.”

"I'm really excited to be able to give back to our Young Farmers community and also my local community at the same time and show off everything that Young Farmers and Whangārei have to offer all in one hit," she said.

"I'm really hoping it opens the eyes of our members and sponsor family to all the good things Northland has to offer and that people want to come check us out in Summer and keep coming back."

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest series would not be possible without support from our family of sponsors FMG, Ravensdown, Worksafe, MPI, Environmental Protection Authority, Honda, STIHL, Massey University, Lincoln University, New Holland and PTS Logistics.

The full Grand Final timetable can be found here:https://www.youngfarmers.co.nz/contest-grand-final-timetable

