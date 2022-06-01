Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commpete Welcomes New Albanese Ministry

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Commpete

Commpete, Australia’s leading alliance of challenger telecommunication companies, has today welcomed the new Albanese Ministry following the Australian Labor Party’s (ALP) federal election victory.

In particular, Commpete congratulates and looks forward to working with the incoming ministers who are key to advancing Australia’s telecommunications services and infrastructure throughout the country:

  • Hon. Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications
  • Hon. Kristy McBain MP, Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories
  • Hon. Catherine King MP, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government
  • Hon. Ed Husic, Minister for Industry and Science

Chair of Commpete Michelle Lim said she looks forward to working with the new government on areas of mutual concern, namely improving mobile connectivity and services for all Australians through improved competition in the telecommunications sector.

“We welcome the new Albanese Government and ministerial appointments at this crucial time for Australia’s telecommunications sector,” Lim said.

“The party’s policies around boosting NBN speeds and improving mobile coverage for those in regional communities, with $400 million dedicated to this purpose, will go a long way towards ensuring fair and reliable mobile access for all Australians.”

Lim continued that Commpete looks forward to working with the Albanese Government to advance the role of telecommunications to drive Australia’s continuing digital transformation.

“Recent events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, have demonstrated how crucial it is that consumers, businesses and the wider Australian community remain connected.

“Telecommunications is an essential pillar of our economy and lives, and Australians need flexibility, choice and value with the providers with which they engage.

“We look forward to working with the Albanese Government to ensure these outcomes by advocating for a level playing field for small and large providers, and developing fit-for-purpose policy and regulatory reforms.”

