Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Port Marlborough And CentrePort Join Forces

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 9:11 am
Press Release: Port Marlborough New Zealand Limited

Port Marlborough and CentrePort have joined forces to provide an end-to-end logistics supply chain connecting Marlborough exporters directly to the world.

The ports have entered into a formal agreement which creates a new, reliable, resilient, and lower carbon freight link between exporters in Marlborough and international markets. The initiative provides a cargo hub and freight movement via road/rail to coastal and international shipping.

An inland cargo hub will be established at the Riverlands site near Blenheim, 34km to Picton via State Highway 1. The hub, to be developed over the next 18-24 months for cargo aggregation, links to Port Marlborough by State Highway 1 and rail.

Port Marlborough CEO Rhys Welbourn says there will be major benefits for Marlborough exporters and importers, and the region’s community and economy.

“We have collectively been working with shippers who want a reliable, resilient, and competitive supply chain which is what this partnership will deliver.

“It creates improved access and options for shippers for an end-to-end export service with the cargo aggregation hub at Riverlands connecting them to coastal and international shipping at competitive rates. That will help local businesses grow, benefitting the region’s and New Zealand’s economy, “Mr Welbourn said.

CentrePort CEO Anthony Delaney says the partnership has significant environmental and resilience benefits as well.

“The proximity of the Riverlands hub to exporters and the direct link via State Highway 1 with the potential for a rail connection, will provide a lower carbon option compared to other supply chain routes.

“CentrePort’s supply chain infrastructure already includes a range of carbon reduction initiatives including fully electric container movement vehicles on port. Hydrogen is part of future plans. We have invested in infrastructure resilience and capacity enhancement which can also benefit shippers in the upper South Island, “Mr Delaney said.

Mr Welbourn and Mr Delaney said the partnership had wider benefits for the New Zealand logistics supply chain.

“It will help increase efficiency by enabling empty containers to be efficiently distributed to key exporter locations. It also supports coastal shipping which the Government identifies as important for strengthening and diversifying the supply chain,” they said.

Marlborough District Council Mayor John Leggett has welcomed the announcement.

“This is a fantastic new development for Marlborough that will streamline our export supply chain. Marlborough accounts for 86% of New Zealand’s wine exports and also exports large volumes of high quality food produce,” say Mr Leggett.

Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) Chair Daran Ponter says the partnership is a boost for the central New Zealand economy.

“This initiative enhances resilience and certainty for exporters which is welcome in these challenging times, and will also grow cargo throughput for the ports, including CentrePort of which GWRC is majority shareholder,” Mr Ponter said.

Wine Marlborough General Manager Marcus Pickens is also supportive.

“This new partnership between Port Marlborough and CentrePort will build on logistics infrastructure in place at Riverlands and will be welcomed and utilised by the regions wine producers. Alongside this, the commercial and environmental benefits from increased two-way freight services are very important to our industry,” Mr Pickens said.

The joint partnership facilitated between Port Marlborough and CentrePort will see the development of the Riverlands site. A total of seven hectares of the 32-hectare site will be utilised for the hub with the remainder available to prospective parties.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Port Marlborough New Zealand Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



ComCom: Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams
The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors... More>>




Science Media Centre: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
In a world-first, a New Zealand study has confirmed microplastics are present in Antarctica’s Ross Island region... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Fonterra: Announces Share Buyback Programme
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra) advises that it will allocate up to $50m to an on-market share buyback programme commencing 30 June 2022... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 