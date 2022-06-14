Century 21 Names Its Biggest Stars

Century 21 New Zealand has named its real estate stars for 2021, following the company hosting its Annual Awards evening in Auckland over the weekend - delayed by the global pandemic. Among attendees were Chairman and Owner of Century 21 Australasia, Charles Tarbey, and Chief Executive Officer of Century 21 Australasia, James Bell.

Gary Bal from Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura receives a Double Centurion Producer award from CEO of Century 21 Australasia, James Bell (left) and Chairman of Century 21 Australasia, Charles Tarbey (right).

Century 21 New Zealand recently hosted its Annual Awards evening in Auckland.

“It was great to finally celebrate 2021’s success together. Century 21 enjoyed a strong 2021 despite pandemic restrictions, the credit crunch in the last quarter, and growing economic uncertainties,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura won Top Office for the Year for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Local Realty also took out awards for Highest Business Growth, Top Auction Office, Excellence In E-Business and the Golden Gavel, with franchise co-owner Iresh Tennakoon named the Top Auction Lister for 2021.

Alen Moshi, of Century 21 The Moshi Group in Central Wellington, was named Top Principal for the Year for Units while Rupinder Kaur, of Dhatt & Co in Manukau, was Top Principal for the Year for GCC.

Top Salesperson for the Year for both Units and GCC went to Winson He of Century 21 Queen Street Realty in Auckland Central.

Centurion Office went to both Wellington’s The Moshi Group and Manukau’s Dhatt & Co, while Local Realty picked up the Double Centurion Office. Alen Moshi, Iresh Tennakoon, and Rupinder Kaur were named Grand Centurion Producers, with Local Realty’s franchise co-owner Gary Bal a Double Centurion Producer.

Centurion Producers for 2021 were Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Ian Pepper (Century 21 Rural Residential Real Estate in Huntly), Winson He (Queen Street Realty), Ambi Basati (Dhatt & Co), and Kanwar Dhillon, Aman Kaushal, Chatty Verma, Ishan Sikka, Param Randhawa, and Anjali Amarasinghe of Local Realty.

Vicki Southgate of Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany Downs won Property Manager of the Year, with Edwards Realty also Top Property Management Office (over 250 managements). Top Property Management Office (under 250 managements) went to Local Realty in Papakura.

The Recognition Award went to Ambi Basati of Dhatt & Co in Manukau. Administration Team Member of the Year was Julie Verrall of Edwards Realty in Botany. Personal Sales Assistant of the Year went to Komal Gill of Local Realty, The Quality Service Award went to Eli Gadsby of Century 21 Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu, with Rookie of the Year going to Aman Kaushal of Local Realty.

Internationally recognised Century 21 sales status was also bestowed on several agents nationwide at the annual awards evening. Life Master: Alen Moshi, Diamond Master: Christine Stevens and Ian Pepper. Emerald Master: Eli Gadsby. Ruby Masters: Iresh Tennakoon, Gary Bal, Rebecca Fraser, and Winson He.

Masters Entry was achieved by Aman Kaushal, Paul Wheeler, Rupinder Kaur, Kanwar Dhillon, Nidhi Chadha, Ian Nicholas, Ria Leung, Komal Gill, Katy Luo, Patrick Barry, Chatty Verma, Anjali Amarasinghe, Ambi Basati, Ishan Sikka, and Param Randhawa.

“Century 21 delivered some great results in 2021 across real estate sales and property management. With the borders now opening and expats returning, Century 21 is well placed to work with buyers and sellers from around the world given our unbeatable international website, brand, network, and service,” says Tim Kearins.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

