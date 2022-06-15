Schneider Electric Wins “Water Technology Company Of The Year” In Global Water Awards 2022

Award reflects Schneider Electric’s leadership in the water, wastewater, and desalination sectors

Breakthrough technology, EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert, named game changer in driving sustainability and future-proofing water and wastewater plant operations

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has won the ‘Water Technology Company of the Year’ at the Global Water Awards 2022. The award recognizes Schneider Electric’s leadership in sustainability and digital transformation within the water, wastewater, and desalination sectors, and its technologies which help customers meet the demand for resilient, efficient, and sustainable operations.

Outstanding contribution to digitalization and efficiency

The ‘Water Technology Company of the Year’ category recognizes the company that made the most significant contribution to the field of water and digital technology. Schneider Electric was acknowledged in this category for its breakthrough work with EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert V21.2, which manages the full automation lifecycle for water and wastewater operations. EcoStruxure Automation Expert is the world’s first software-centric industrial automation system and is a game changer in the drive toward sustainability for water and wastewater plant operations.

The company was also recognized for additional capabilities, including its joint venture with Suez to leverage the complementary expertise of both companies to co-develop and market innovative digital solutions for the complete water cycle. Through this venture, Schneider Electric added AQUADVANCED® software to its smart water portfolio, with implementations planned in Italy and Argentina. Also part of the recognition was the deployment of AVEVA’s Unified Operations Center for Water – a system connecting information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) for enterprise-wide business optimization in water companies.

Schneider Electric has continued to disrupt the automation market for the water industry, leading to Royal HaskoningDHV naming Schneider Electric as its global preferred supplier for its Nereda® wastewater treatment solution. In this solution, Schneider Electric will combine the capabilities of EcoStruxure Automation Expert with the Nereda technology to develop the next generation of Nereda process control. This control system improves plant process efficiency and allows wastewater customers to have complete lifecycle management, seamless integration of IT/OT services, and improved system diagnostics for their automation systems.

The awards ceremony celebrated the industry’s greatest achievements over the previous year, acknowledging the initiatives and companies in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors that are moving the industry forward through improved operating performance, innovative technology adoption, and sustainable financial models.

