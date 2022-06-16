Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME Injects Further Talent Into Its Audio And Commercial Teams

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced the two key external appointments of Alice Brougham and Kat Blackburn, as it continues to extend its audio and commercial capabilities.

As part of its strategic focus on continuing to grow its audio platforms, the company has appointed Alice Brougham into the new role of Senior Audio Strategist. Brougham joins NZME with nine years of planning experience within digital audio and podcasting, including being involved in the launch of rova at MediaWorks.

She will report to Philippa (PJ) Steibel – GM Commercial Audio, who says Brougham’s experience will be invaluable within NZME’s audio planning team.

“The development of this new role, focusing solely on our audio strategy, demonstrates NZME's commitment to delivering a market leading audio planning function. I am thrilled to have someone with Alice’s experience joining our team.”

NZME has also appointed Kat Blackburn into the role of Senior Commercial Engagement Manager. Blackburn has spent close to five years in trade marketing, most recently as CX & Loyalty Manager at MediaWorks, a role for which she was Highly Commended in the Rising Star - Media Owner category at the recent Beacon Awards.

Blackburn will report to Danielle Tolich – Head of Commercial Engagement who says: “Kat’s appointment further extends NZME’s Commercial Engagement team as we continue to build momentum and market presence, providing the very best service and customer experience, ensuring we are the preferred supplier for our commercial partners.”

Paul Hancox, Chief Commercial Officer says: “We are thrilled to be further bolstering our audio and commercial teams with exceptional new talent. Alice and Kat both offer different skills, experience and perspectives and their expertise will be invaluable in helping us deliver exceptional results for NZME’s clients and audiences,” he says.

