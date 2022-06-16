Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CarbonClick And Locomote Partner Up To Power Sustainable Business Travel

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand based enviro-tech company CarbonClick has partnered with corporate travel marketplace Locomote to provide a new way for businesses to manage their sustainability when travelling for work.

This partnership enables Locomote customers to easily offset the carbon impact of their flights by contributing to a selection of verified projects. The top-quality carbon offsetting projects support reforestation, biodiversity, and the development of clean energy.

Each project is highly transparent and traceable to the participant and aligned to specific UN Sustainable Development Goals. CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, "High-trust projects, where the benefits are both visible and trackable, are critical to participation uptake."

A B Corp certified company, CarbonClick has earned a reputation as a global leader in carbon offsetting, making it the perfect pairing for B Corp certified Locomote. CarbonClick works with leading airlines, airports and travel platforms to increase the reach and opportunity for offsetting and enabling more climate-friendly travel throughout the sector.

CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, “Human nature requires and relies on connection, be it for business, family, friendships or just ways to explore and experience new things. For now, air travel is a key enabler of that. With alternatives such as Sustainable Aviation Fuels or hydrogen-powered planes some way off from being widely accessible, carbon offsetting presents an immediate and impactful way to neutralise the carbon impact of aviation.”

Locomote, meanwhile, is a corporate travel marketplace that offers a complete solution for business travel by giving businesses a simple and reliable platform backed by a world-class travel network to save clients time and money. The company's mission is to make business travel easier, safer, faster, and more environmentally friendly.

The partnership between CarbonClick and Locomote was born out of a shared belief in technology's power to impact the world positively. Both organisations are committed to delivering sustainable travel solutions that are easy and affordable for businesses.

The partnership enables businesses to not only fulfil their sustainability objectives through supplier preferencing but adds value to the travel transaction. Locomote co-founder and CEO Ross Fastuca describes this as providing an opportunity to “Save money and help to save the planet at the same time.”

Aviation's impact on global emissions is relatively low, being around 2.5% as a total activity. However, emissions caused by air travel can contribute to a significant share of an individual's impact, with one long-haul return flight (i.e. Sydney to London) generating 3,036kg of CO2 per passenger. This accounts for a large part of a person’s annual carbon footprint, which in 2020, was 15.37 metric tonnes of CO2 in Australia or 6.94 metric tonnes in New Zealand. Intensive business travel therefore has become a significant contributor to the world's carbon emissions.

"The CarbonClick and Locomote partnership is a great example of how two B Corp certified companies can use business as a force for good,” says Locomote CMO and co-founder David Fastuca.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>



NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>



Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 