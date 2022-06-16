CarbonClick And Locomote Partner Up To Power Sustainable Business Travel

New Zealand based enviro-tech company CarbonClick has partnered with corporate travel marketplace Locomote to provide a new way for businesses to manage their sustainability when travelling for work.

This partnership enables Locomote customers to easily offset the carbon impact of their flights by contributing to a selection of verified projects. The top-quality carbon offsetting projects support reforestation, biodiversity, and the development of clean energy.

Each project is highly transparent and traceable to the participant and aligned to specific UN Sustainable Development Goals. CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, "High-trust projects, where the benefits are both visible and trackable, are critical to participation uptake."

A B Corp certified company, CarbonClick has earned a reputation as a global leader in carbon offsetting, making it the perfect pairing for B Corp certified Locomote. CarbonClick works with leading airlines, airports and travel platforms to increase the reach and opportunity for offsetting and enabling more climate-friendly travel throughout the sector.

CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, “Human nature requires and relies on connection, be it for business, family, friendships or just ways to explore and experience new things. For now, air travel is a key enabler of that. With alternatives such as Sustainable Aviation Fuels or hydrogen-powered planes some way off from being widely accessible, carbon offsetting presents an immediate and impactful way to neutralise the carbon impact of aviation.”

Locomote, meanwhile, is a corporate travel marketplace that offers a complete solution for business travel by giving businesses a simple and reliable platform backed by a world-class travel network to save clients time and money. The company's mission is to make business travel easier, safer, faster, and more environmentally friendly.

The partnership between CarbonClick and Locomote was born out of a shared belief in technology's power to impact the world positively. Both organisations are committed to delivering sustainable travel solutions that are easy and affordable for businesses.

The partnership enables businesses to not only fulfil their sustainability objectives through supplier preferencing but adds value to the travel transaction. Locomote co-founder and CEO Ross Fastuca describes this as providing an opportunity to “Save money and help to save the planet at the same time.”

Aviation's impact on global emissions is relatively low, being around 2.5% as a total activity. However, emissions caused by air travel can contribute to a significant share of an individual's impact, with one long-haul return flight (i.e. Sydney to London) generating 3,036kg of CO2 per passenger. This accounts for a large part of a person’s annual carbon footprint, which in 2020, was 15.37 metric tonnes of CO2 in Australia or 6.94 metric tonnes in New Zealand. Intensive business travel therefore has become a significant contributor to the world's carbon emissions.

"The CarbonClick and Locomote partnership is a great example of how two B Corp certified companies can use business as a force for good,” says Locomote CMO and co-founder David Fastuca.

