CDL Building Announced As Mt Cardrona Station Building Partner

Monday, 22 August 2022, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Cardrona

Multi-award-winning building company CDL Building has been named the building partner for home and land packages at Mt Cardrona Station.

The Wanaka-based construction company is renowned for its impressive, inspiring homes and will be building premium contemporary homes designed by Leuschke Group Architects for the $650m alpine village development.

CDL Building is hugely experienced at working in an alpine environment, and has won multiple Master Builders House of the Year accolades in the Southern Lakes region including Supreme and Gold awards.

Mt Cardrona Station developer Tom Morton says the company is a “perfect fit” for the European-style village which celebrates the rich pioneering history of days gone by.

“Justin Carnie and his team at CDL Building have been executing high-spec, architecturally designed, quality homes in the Wanaka region for 15 years. Their attention to detail and understanding of the alpine environment makes them the ideal building partner,” says Tom.

CDL Building managing director Justin says he feels privileged to be working on the development.

“We like to ensure the builds we take on align with our existing portfolio, and Mt Cardrona Station blends in seamlessly,” says Justin.

“The houses are high-end, luxurious and sympathetic to the landscape in terms of design and materials. From a builder’s perspective it’s important that the materials we’ll be using are sustainable and fit for purpose, demanding choices that perform while also being user-friendly.

“We’re excited to get the wheels in motion on the project and deliver complex, world-class builds.”

Construction work on the first of the new homes to be built is scheduled to start early next year. Home and land packages are available in the Pioneer neighbourhood, one of four neighbourhoods currently on the market. Land only sections available in the three other neighbourhoods – The Ridges, Little Meg and Walter Little -- enable purchasers to use their own plans and builders.

Mt Cardrona Station is set on 400 hectares of stunning high-country land, on a sunny, open plateau above the Cardrona Valley between Queenstown and Wanaka.

Walking and biking trails create access to spectacular station land, and exclusive world-class resort-style facilities will be available to every homeowner in The Homestead.

