Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Offshore Wind Opportunity - Venture Taranaki Media Comment

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 5:47 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

23 August

Kelvin Wright, Venture Taranaki, Chief Executive, regarding BlueFloat Energy, Energy State and Elemental Group annoucement today:

  • We welcome this announcement and the prospect of offshore wind in Taranaki to support positive economic and social outcomes. This new energy opportunity looks to support energy security, our transition to net zero and a low-emissions economy, including the transition and redeployment of highly skilled talent over time, and new enterprise.
  • Today’s announcement gives us confidence in the foundational work we undertook in exploring the possibility and opportunity of offshore wind in Taranaki, including releasing a discussion paper followed by the delivery of the New Zealand Offshore Wind Forum in December 2020. Venture Taranaki’s initial groundwork demonstrates the importance of long-term strategic planning and a future-focused outlook driven in partnership with local and central government, mana whenua, and private business and investment.
  • Engagement and data gathering are important foundation stones, and collaboration is key to developing a globally competitive offshore wind industry. The announcement provides a positive example, which is hopefully the start of many, of how the emerging offshore wind industry in New Zealand can collaborate, and leverage from the learnings, skills and infrastructure already established by the oil and gas industry in Taranaki.
  • Offshore wind presents a significant opportunity for potential economic regional gains and job creation, and we look forward to continuing to support and work collaboratively as part of the wider stakeholder group around Offshore Wind to facilitate the development of this opportunity for Taranaki.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 