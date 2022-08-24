Offshore Wind Opportunity - Venture Taranaki Media Comment
23 August
Kelvin Wright, Venture Taranaki, Chief Executive, regarding BlueFloat Energy, Energy State and Elemental Group annoucement today:
- We welcome this announcement and the prospect of offshore wind in Taranaki to support positive economic and social outcomes. This new energy opportunity looks to support energy security, our transition to net zero and a low-emissions economy, including the transition and redeployment of highly skilled talent over time, and new enterprise.
- Today’s announcement gives us confidence in the foundational work we undertook in exploring the possibility and opportunity of offshore wind in Taranaki, including releasing a discussion paper followed by the delivery of the New Zealand Offshore Wind Forum in December 2020. Venture Taranaki’s initial groundwork demonstrates the importance of long-term strategic planning and a future-focused outlook driven in partnership with local and central government, mana whenua, and private business and investment.
- Engagement and data gathering are important foundation stones, and collaboration is key to developing a globally competitive offshore wind industry. The announcement provides a positive example, which is hopefully the start of many, of how the emerging offshore wind industry in New Zealand can collaborate, and leverage from the learnings, skills and infrastructure already established by the oil and gas industry in Taranaki.
- Offshore wind presents a significant opportunity for potential economic regional gains and job creation, and we look forward to continuing to support and work collaboratively as part of the wider stakeholder group around Offshore Wind to facilitate the development of this opportunity for Taranaki.