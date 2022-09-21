Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Businesses Join Forces To Make Pay Gap Reporting Mandatory

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 6:01 pm
Press Release: MindTheGap NZ

Thirteen New Zealand businesses have joined forces to publish an Open Letter imploring the Government to take action to address the pay gap.

The businesses are asking the “Government to even up the playing field and require larger businesses to report their pay gaps publicly.”

The Businesses are: Skycity, Westpac, Frucor Suntory, AIA, Lion, DB Breweries, Coca Cola, Xero, Kiwibank, Meridian, Chorus, Z Energy and Auckland Transport.

The New Zealand businesses are all ‘Gender Tick,’ accredited, a programme that assesses organisations and companies against a framework giving employees assurances they’ll work in a safe and inclusive environment irrespective of their gender.

“We value Aoteoroa’s diverse workforce and are committed to the kiwi value of fairness for all,” the letter says. “That is why we’ve taken steps to provide a place to work that is equal for all genders in becoming Gender Tick accredited. In doing so, we have measured our pay gaps, and reported them publicly. Now we’re working to fix the gaps.

CEO AIA New Zealand Nick Stanhope says AIA NZ opted to publish their gender pay gap publicly in March this year.

“We did this to encourage the gender pay conversation, as well as to ensure that as an organisation we hold ourselves accountable for addressing our current pay gap and commit to making improvements. We proudly support MindTheGap in the campaign to have more businesses publicly report their gaps.”

Chorus Chief People Officer, Shaun Philp says Chorus is committed to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion for our people – including taking sustained action to eliminate pay gaps at a company and career level.

“We believe awareness and transparency are crucial to help achieve our targets and advocate for pay equity across Aotearoa. As part of our commitment, we continue to measure and publish our current gender pay gaps in our annual reporting and will publish any ethnicity pay gaps once a consistent methodology is determined in Aotearoa.”

SkyCity Chief People & Culture Officer Claire Walker says “SkyCity is proud to be reporting both our gender and ethnic pay gaps. Requiring public reporting will help increase accountability for businesses and also provide a common framework for tracking progress.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MindTheGap NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>



DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>

<

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 