Gaming Machine Association In Support Of DIA’s New Granted.govt.nz Database

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 9:41 am
Press Release: Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand

The national organisation representing the gaming machine sector in New Zealand today confirms support for DIA’s new funding database, Granted.govt.nz.

The Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand (GMANZ) welcomes the new digital tool created by Te Tari Taiwhenua, the Department of Internal Affairs, saying that it is a fantastic resource for individuals and communities looking to utilise Class 4 funding to support local initiatives.

“It’s great to see the Government further build on the work GMANZ began some time ago, and we applaud the successful launch of a national database of such importance,” says Peter Dengate Thrush, independent chair of GMANZ. “Further, it’s brilliant to see the Government supporting New Zealand’s charitable structure, which is the envy of the world.”

“Being part of this project in the earlier stages was a great opportunity to build stronger relationships between GMANZ and the Government,” says Dengate Thrush. “Our organisation is always keen to collaborate with DIA and use our knowledge and expertise in this space to build good solutions and assist where we can.”

“Not only does this tool improve transparency and provide more visibility on how and where Class 4 funding is distributed – which is hugely important – it will also directly help communities access the funding they need to run projects and groups,” says Dengate Thrush. “It’s adding clarity and ease-of-use when New Zealanders are navigating the funding application process for their initiatives. This is really fantastic to see.”

“Class 4 funding provides between 250 and 300 million dollars every year to community groups, projects, and initiatives – not only sports teams but ambulances, defibrillators, and life boat facilities all around Aotearoa,” says Dengate Thrush. “Earlier this year, we surveyed grant recipients all over Aotearoa, and results showed that nearly 90 percent feel it is either impossible or very unlikely to replace this funding by other sources. Granted.govt.nz will be an incredibly useful resource to understand what this funding means to people in Aotearoa.”

“From our perspective, the logical next step is to start discussing and mapping how other similar entertainment providers – casinos, TAB and clubs like the Workingmen’s Club and RSA – allocate their funding too. That would offer an even more fulsome picture of how gambling revenue is being re-distributed in Aotearoa,” says Peter Dengate Thrush.

