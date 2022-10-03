Amotai Hosts Defence Minister Peeni Henare For Special Meet-and-greet Event With Māori-owned Businesses

Amotai, Aotearoa’s leading supplier diversity intermediary was delighted to host Defence Minister Peeni Henare at a special event on Friday to showcase the work being done with government, corporates and iwi organisations to unlock procurement opportunities for Māori and Pasifika businesses.

Sponsored by Amotai-registered buyers Mircosoft, BECA and Ernst & Young, the event started with a greeting from Amotai’s General Manager Ariana Paul, followed by a walk-through and general networking with business owners.

Also in attendance were some of the corporate organisations with an existing relationship with Defence who have been fast movers in adopting supplier diversity, and those that are committed to embedding supplier diversity within their organisation.

“It is our vision to significantly increase the total contract value (revenue) for Amotai businesses year on year and this is an example of how we are creating opportunities for Māori and Pasifika businesses to engage with large-scale suppliers such as the Ministry of Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force,” says Ariana Paul.

Accompanied by a small group of members from the Ministry of Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force, including the Secretary of Defence, Andrew Bridgman, Minister Henare spoke to business owners, learning about what they do and how they can position themselves to secure opportunities in the future.

“Supplier diversity is gathering momentum in Aotearoa and Amotai has been pivotal in that,” says Minister Henare.

“Without a doubt it is an untapped opportunity for creating impact and equitable outcomes for Māori and I appreciate the opportunity to gain insights into how government agencies can seek to connect with Māori-owned businesses to undertake contracts.”

© Scoop Media

