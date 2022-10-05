FPAs Would Solve SkyCity Strike, Say NZCTU

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions said SkyCity tactics against strike highlight the urgency of Fair Pay Agreements.

Yesterday, Newshub reported SkyCity were using contract workers to backfill staff who are currently striking against unliveable wages.

NZCTU supports the legal action Unite Union is taking against SkyCity, and agrees the tactics used deliberately undermine the strike.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the actions highlighted the urgent need for Fair Pay Agreements.

“This is a textbook example of why Fair Pay Agreements are so important.”

“FPAs would prevent these tactics from being used. If there was an FPA in place, then companies like SkyCity couldn’t bring in labour hire workers and pay them less than the existing workers.”

Fair Pay Agreements, which are set to be passed into law at the end of this year, will create new standards in key industries. These industries include security, hospitality, cleaning, early childcare and bus driving.

