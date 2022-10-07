New Zealand’s Largest Festival Of Creativity And Design Is BACK After Two Years

Wellington, New Zealand: Aotearoa's Semi Permanent festival is returning in October after two years. Taking place in Wellington over three days, the event will host global speakers from the likes of Netflix, Nike, and Google.

Designed to educate attendees about how business strategy can be framed through creative thinking, this October Semi Permanent 2022 will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

To revere this milestone and appreciate the challenges of the past two years, Semi Permanent has introduced its new platform, 'PERSPECTIVE'. Organisers recognise that the lens through which we look at the world has changed, emphasising that our perspective on the future has completely shifted - setting the tone for this year’s event.

Simon Velvin, Managing Director of Semi Permanent, says, “We couldn’t be more excited about the return of Semi Permanent Aotearoa. We are eager to have creatives from all over the country in one room again. On top of that, we have some of the biggest names in the creative industry from around the globe sharing their insights and expertise. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from the best of the best and inspire our very own talent from right here in Aotearoa.”

Semi Permanent is welcoming speakers from businesses that go beyond the realm of household names. From a variety of creative industries including architecture, music, art, fashion, photography, tech and design, the audience will hear of the trials, tribulations and successes of guests known as some of the most successful people in their craft.

Hector Ouilhet, Head of Human Centred Innovation & Strategy at Google, will share his take on the complex tension between technology, art and design. And how, when combined, these creative aspects can be used to make our lives more productive, enjoyable, and inspiring.

Nike’s Global Vice President of Digital Design, Dantley Davis, will share his insight into the world of design after 20 years in the industry – during which he has led teams at some of the most successful digital companies in the world.

Local speakers include Karen Walker, one of the most successful designers and entrepreneurs to come out of Aotearoa. Walker has consistently been viewed as an industry icon and has been paramount in shaping the future of fashion.

Tony Bradbourne, Founder of Special, one of New Zealand’s most successful communications and design companies, growing from start-up to now six offices globally, will talk about having the audacity to break rules to help do good.

"We stand by Semi Permanents' mission to inspire the industry into a new way of thinking and creating. We are looking forward to attending the event in person, as well as hearing from some of the most impressive names in the creative world," says Bradbourne.

Hosted at the St James Theatre, the 20th anniversary of Semi Permanent will take place over three days, beginning on the 19th of October and concluding on the 21st.

For further information about the schedule and speakers, and to purchase tickets, visit the Semi Permanent website.

© Scoop Media

