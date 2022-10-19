Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Investment Bank Launches Influential Trans-Tasman Alliance

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 9:07 am
Press Release: Murray and Company

New Zealand investment banking firm Murray & Co has entered a partnership with leading Australian financial advisory firm Gresham Partners that will provide important benefits for clients.

Murray & Co Executive Chairman Justin Murray says the new alliance with Gresham will facilitate cross-border capital raising and enhance the respective firms’ offerings in trans-Tasman mergers and acquisitions.

“The Australian market is the most important offshore source of capital for Kiwi companies. Working with Gresham will give our clients access to Australian capital markets, while we can provide access to the New Zealand market for Gresham’s clients.”

Gresham is a leading and trusted source of corporate and financial advice in the Australian market. Recent major transactions have included advising Woodside on its merger with BHP Petroleum, Crown Resorts on the takeover by Blackstone, and the ANZ Board on its acquisition of Suncorp Bank and the associated capital raising. Gresham also has a leading Debt Advisory business that has advised on over $75 billion of debt financing during the past five years.

Notable recent transactions in which Murray & Co has been involved include advising FountainVest Partners on the acquisition of premium pet food exporter Ziwi and advising Next Capital on the sale of NZ Bus to Kinetic. The latter deal recently won the mid-cap private equity category at the annual Australian Investment Council awards.

Murray said that international capital flows are essential for New Zealand. “Over 60% of the transactions Murray & Co has completed in the past year have been cross-border. Australia has been one of New Zealand’s top trading partners for many years. Our alliance with Gresham reflects not only our respect for their firm, but also the importance of the Australian market for New Zealand’s economy and our clients.

“It is a pleasure to formalise our relationship with Gresham. We share the same values and both firms are recognised as trusted advisors with a focus on long-term client relationships. We look forward to strengthening our offering to clients through this alliance and supporting them in accessing the growth opportunities provided by cross-border transactions,” he said.

Gresham Partners Managing Director Charles Graham said, “Gresham welcomes this important partnership with Murray & Co to enhance the capability to service clients across the region and is excited about working together in future with Justin and his team.”

Gresham’s Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth offices provide a network covering Australia’s significant markets.

Murray & Co has offices in Auckland and Christchurch. On a strong growth path, it has recently made several new appointments including that of its Auckland Managing Director, Cameron Baudinet, who has joined the firm’s partnership.

