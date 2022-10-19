Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Final Quayside CEO Commences - NZX Confidential Oct 2022

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: Quayside Holdings

Quayside Holdings Limited is pleased to welcome Lyndon Settle as Chief Executive Officer, effective today 19 October 2022.

Lyndon has a vast array of knowledge, holding senior executive roles in finance, agribusiness and infrastructure, and is strongly aligned to Quayside’s vision and values to create intergenerational wealth for its community.

Sir Robert McLeod, Quayside’s Chair said, “Lyndon has outstanding leadership and strategic skills to lead Quayside into our next phase of growth, coupled with excellent stakeholder relationships to engage with our community. The Quayside Board and the wider team look forward to working with Lyndon as we look to the future”.

Quayside announced the appointment of Lyndon Settle following the resignation of Scott Hamilton in July 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Quayside Holdings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Kiwibank: The Fight Against Inflation Is Far From Over
Kiwi inflation is running hot. Price pressure far exceeds market expectations and interest rates will be forced higher in response. The headline rate of inflation eased a touch from 7.3% to 7.2%, after a stronger than expected 2.2% gain on the third quarter... More>>




Telecommunications Forum: Statement Regarding Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's Statement
The telecommunications sector welcomes the Mayor’s input and acknowledgement of our significant ongoing investment both in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the whole country... More>>

ALSO:



Law Society: Frazer Barton Elected As President
Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today... More>>



Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 