Final Quayside CEO Commences - NZX Confidential Oct 2022

Final Quayside CEO Commences

Quayside Holdings Limited is pleased to welcome Lyndon Settle as Chief Executive Officer, effective today 19 October 2022.

Lyndon has a vast array of knowledge, holding senior executive roles in finance, agribusiness and infrastructure, and is strongly aligned to Quayside’s vision and values to create intergenerational wealth for its community.

Sir Robert McLeod, Quayside’s Chair said, “Lyndon has outstanding leadership and strategic skills to lead Quayside into our next phase of growth, coupled with excellent stakeholder relationships to engage with our community. The Quayside Board and the wider team look forward to working with Lyndon as we look to the future”.

Quayside announced the appointment of Lyndon Settle following the resignation of Scott Hamilton in July 2022.

