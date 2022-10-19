New Zealand Government Delegation Experiences FUSO ECanter At Kawasaki Headquarters

A delegation of key stakeholders including the New Zealand Minister of Energy and Resources, Dr Megan Woods, was recently given a high-level tour of FUSO headquarters in Japan and provided with an overview of the manufacturer’s zero emission truck and bus program.

The Ministerial delegation also included five business partners with expertise in the energy, sustainability and hydrogen sectors, as well as secretaries and advisors.

The attendees took advantage of an invitation to FUSO’s headquarters in Kawasaki, where they were hosted by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation Chairman of the Board, Mr Kazuo Matsunaga, and his team of high-level executives and product experts.

The delegation was given a factory tour and an in-depth overview of the Daimler Truck and FUSO pathway to a complete range of battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles.

The FUSO eCanter, the world’s first series production fully-electric truck was also front and centre, with delegation members given an opportunity to experience what it is like to drive this zero emission pioneer.

Fuso New Zealand Managing Director, Kurtis Andrews, thanked Dr Woods for taking the time to visit FUSO and learn about its exciting zero emission journey.

“Fuso New Zealand is keen to play a central role in assisting New Zealand achieve its mission to decarbonise the freight transport industry while managing the ever-increasing freight task, so we are excited Dr Woods and the other key stakeholders were prepared to invest the time in learning about this pivotal technology,” said Andrews.

“We have an exciting story to tell, whether it be the eCanter that is already helping some of New Zealand’s leading companies reduce their carbon footprint or our future zero emission models that are currently being developed by FUSO and Daimler Truck.”

“For customers wanting to get on with developing their eDelivery strategy, and not in a position to wait until at least 2024, we do still have some stock of the current generation eCanter, which has been snapped up by organisations such as Mainfreight, Bidfood, Toll Global Logistics, Fulton Hogan and PlaceMakers.

“Those leading New Zealand businesses see eDelivery as a critical proposition for their future operations and have recognised that the sooner they understand the technology, the better placed they will be to implement it across their businesses in the medium-term.”

About Fuso NZ

Fuso New Zealand Ltd is an Auckland-based, locally owned business appointed by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation (MFTBC) in 2016 as the sole authorised distributor of FUSO trucks, buses and Genuine Parts in New Zealand.

Fuso New Zealand Ltd was founded by passionate Kiwi transport professionals with a long and proud association with FUSO trucks – an association that spans three decades; a significant proportion of FUSO’s 50 years in New Zealand.

The FUSO brand name dates back to 1932, when the name was used for the first time on a bus built in the shipyard and machinery works of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Kobe, Japan.

In 2003, Daimler AG acquired a 43% shareholding in Mitsubishi Fuso as a spin-off of Mitsubishi Motor Corporation’s Truck & Bus Division. Since 2011, Daimler has held a stake of 89.29%.

MFTBC plays an important role at Daimler Trucks as the competence centre for state-of-the-art electric drivetrain technology. In 2017, FUSO eCanter became Daimler’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck and was released in New Zealand in 2021.

Fuso NZ key milestones

2016 Company founded and named sole authorised distributor of FUSO trucks, buses and Genuine Parts in New Zealand. 2018 Names and launches new FUSO Enduro workhorse range. 2019 Brings Shogun back to NZ with Euro 6 drivetrain and class-leading advanced safety features.

Introduces new Canter – NZ’s safest light truck range

Launches NZ’s best commercial vehicle extended warranty plan. 2020 Expands Shogun and Fighter ranges with new model options. 2021 Launches eCanter, the world’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck.

Partners with EECA and leading NZ transport operators in Auckland Zero Emission Area trial.

Launches Shogun 510 – NZ’s most powerful Japanese heavy-duty truck.

Launches Euro 6 medium-duty Fighter range with Sideguard Assist. 2022 FUSO leads NZ truck market to become No.1 truck brand for 2021 calendar year.

New Shogun range launched with improved safety and fuel efficiency.

