Foodstuffs Launches Foodstuffs Precision Media

· A comprehensive retail media business which delivers seamless multi-channel marketing opportunities for supply partners

· Powered by data science leaders dunnhumby it will deliver precision targeting and close loop measurement

· A centralised dedicated team of planning and operational experts to manage campaigns for supply partners across New Zealand

Foodstuffs has today advised that it will be launching a new customer insight led media business, Foodstuffs Precision Media* in partnership with global customer data science experts, dunnhumby.

The new business allows suppliers to create marketing and brand activation campaigns to reach all New World and PAK’nSAVE customers across New Zealand. Its offer is compelling as it combines Foodstuffs store by store customer understanding with dunnhumby’s advanced data science capabilities in an effort to deliver highly targeted and effective media solutions for supplier partners and their brands.

Foodstuffs Marketing & CX, Group General Manager, Dominic Quin says this is a big day for Foodstuffs. “We’re on a journey that puts customers at the heart of everything we do. This is a natural next step in what we call our Customer Driven journey, and we are partnering again with dunnhumby, as our global analytics partner, to enable our ambitions. dunnhumby have been building retail businesses across the world for the past 12 years. Foodstuffs Precision Media represents a huge opportunity for our branded suppliers and their agency partners to reach over half a million customers across 206 stores each day with highly relevant messaging and activations.

“Foodstuffs Precision Media* enables brands to create relevant and measurable campaigns that optimise every marketing dollar spent.

“By combining proven world-leading data insights with a unique set of omnichannel media inventory and packages we can deliver not only the best experience for our customers but also help our supplier partners connect their brands at the moments that matter the most,” continues Quin.

Utilising at-home, instore and online channels, brands can create campaigns alongside a dedicated Foodstuffs Precision Media* team who will identify the most suitable media strategies and channels to deliver to the individual brand objectives.

The team will manage all aspects of delivery and activation for the campaigns, providing robust measurement against campaign objectives, giving brands the ability to track sales, reach and behaviour change.

Foodstuffs Precision Media capability is powered by dunnhumby, who have developed world-leading behavioural science over 30 years, using over 1,000 different elements of customer DNA used to build a pinpoint profile for brands to target their most relevant customers.

Foodstuffs Client Partner at dunnhumby Jim Prins says, “We’re really pleased to be extending our partnership with Foodstuffs to bring further opportunities to connect brands to those who really matter, the NZ customer. Retail Media is a growing opportunity and Foodstuffs’ unique network of owner-operators across New Zealand means brands will be able to create more data-driven and meaningful interactions with New Zealand shoppers to ensure they are getting offers they want for the products they need, in a way that is meaningful to them, across a wider range of touchpoints and at a higher return on advertising spend. dunnhumby research has proven that compared to standard rule-based audiences, science-based audiences from dunnhumby delivers up to 2.5x better return on media investment”

