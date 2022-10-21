Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs Launches Foodstuffs Precision Media

Friday, 21 October 2022, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

· A comprehensive retail media business which delivers seamless multi-channel marketing opportunities for supply partners

· Powered by data science leaders dunnhumby it will deliver precision targeting and close loop measurement

· A centralised dedicated team of planning and operational experts to manage campaigns for supply partners across New Zealand 

·

Foodstuffs has today advised that it will be launching a new customer insight led media business, Foodstuffs Precision Media* in partnership with global customer data science experts, dunnhumby.

The new business allows suppliers to create marketing and brand activation campaigns to reach all New World and PAK’nSAVE customers across New Zealand. Its offer is compelling as it combines Foodstuffs store by store customer understanding with dunnhumby’s advanced data science capabilities in an effort to deliver highly targeted and effective media solutions for supplier partners and their brands.

Foodstuffs Marketing & CX, Group General Manager, Dominic Quin says this is a big day for Foodstuffs. “We’re on a journey that puts customers at the heart of everything we do. This is a natural next step in what we call our Customer Driven journey, and we are partnering again with dunnhumby, as our global analytics partner, to enable our ambitions. dunnhumby have been building retail businesses across the world for the past 12 years. Foodstuffs Precision Media represents a huge opportunity for our branded suppliers and their agency partners to reach over half a million customers across 206 stores each day with highly relevant messaging and activations.

“Foodstuffs Precision Media* enables brands to create relevant and measurable campaigns that optimise every marketing dollar spent.

“By combining proven world-leading data insights with a unique set of omnichannel media inventory and packages we can deliver not only the best experience for our customers but also help our supplier partners connect their brands at the moments that matter the most,” continues Quin.

Utilising at-home, instore and online channels, brands can create campaigns alongside a dedicated Foodstuffs Precision Media* team who will identify the most suitable media strategies and channels to deliver to the individual brand objectives.

The team will manage all aspects of delivery and activation for the campaigns, providing robust measurement against campaign objectives, giving brands the ability to track sales, reach and behaviour change.

Foodstuffs Precision Media capability is powered by dunnhumby, who have developed world-leading behavioural science over 30 years, using over 1,000 different elements of customer DNA used to build a pinpoint profile for brands to target their most relevant customers.

Foodstuffs Client Partner at dunnhumby Jim Prins says, “We’re really pleased to be extending our partnership with Foodstuffs to bring further opportunities to connect brands to those who really matter, the NZ customer. Retail Media is a growing opportunity and Foodstuffs’ unique network of owner-operators across New Zealand means brands will be able to create more data-driven and meaningful interactions with New Zealand shoppers to ensure they are getting offers they want for the products they need, in a way that is meaningful to them, across a wider range of touchpoints and at a higher return on advertising spend. dunnhumby research has proven that compared to standard rule-based audiences, science-based audiences from dunnhumby delivers up to 2.5x better return on media investment”

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Professional Firefighters Union: Issues Notices Of Strikes
Today the NZPFU issued four notices of 1-hour stoppages with the first to be held on Friday 4 November 2022. The notified strikes are for one-hour full stoppages of work from 11am to 12 noon... More>>


Kiwibank: The Fight Against Inflation Is Far From Over
Kiwi inflation is running hot. Price pressure far exceeds market expectations and interest rates will be forced higher in response. The headline rate of inflation eased a touch from 7.3% to 7.2%, after a stronger than expected 2.2% gain on the third quarter... More>>




Telecommunications Forum: Statement Regarding Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's Statement
The telecommunications sector welcomes the Mayor’s input and acknowledgement of our significant ongoing investment both in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the whole country... More>>

ALSO:



BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 