Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Natural Gas Remains Critical For Energy Security And Affordability - International Report

Friday, 28 October 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

The International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2022 report shows that natural gas will have a sustained role through 2050 in supporting global energy security and affordability.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"This is the latest in a long list of reports that show there is an important role for natural gas to play through and beyond New Zealand’s and the world’s transition to lower emissions energy.

"New Zealand is fortunate to have a domestic supply of natural gas, which insulates us from the global spikes in price we are seeing elsewhere. The natural gas produced in New Zealand supports the energy needs of our households and businesses, and supports key export sectors like methanol, dairy, and steel."

The report outlines that even as demand for natural gas decreases over time, it will continue to play a critical role in energy security by providing gas-fired power for peak electricity needs. The IEA warns that premature retirement of this infrastructure could have negative consequences for energy security.

Other areas of opportunity in the energy sector which are highlighted by the IEA report include:

- carbon capture, utilisation, and storage technologies

- blue and green hydrogen

- biogases

Carnegie says that the report is a further proof point for why we need a sustainable natural gas sector in New Zealand to keep our options open.

"The energy transition is upon us, but it will take time. The IEA rightly points out that during energy transitions, both systems are required to function well to deliver reliable and affordable energy to customers."

"Investment confidence is key to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and affordable transition. We now just need regulatory settings and decision-making processes to allow rather than hinder this goal."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: New Zealand’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 
New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8 percent higher than in 1990, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
New Zealand Uber drivers have won employment rights, with an historic ruling against the multi-billion dollar global giant arriving the morning after Labour Day. Following similar examples in the UK and France... More>>



Maritime Union: Major Changes Coming To New Zealand Waterfront Employment
The New Zealand waterfront industry is on the brink of a new era, thanks to years of organizing work and the dedication of one waterfront worker in particular. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the Union has negotiated a new collective employment agreement... More>>


NZ Post: Research Shows Kiwis Spent $1.3b Online This Quarter, Down 14% On Last Year
NZ Post’s latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows Kiwis spent $1.3 billion online in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, down 14 percent on the same quarter in 2021. NZ Post General Manager of Business Marketing Chris Wong says... More>>


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>


BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 