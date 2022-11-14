The Cookie Project Appoints TDA As A Website Development Contractor

The Cookie Project is a social enterprise that looks to employ Kiwis with disabilities to fill various roles within the business.

All of their cookies are handmade using only the finest Kiwi ingredients like Lewis Road Creamery butter, Trade-Aid chocolate chips and Pic's Peanut Butter, so we know you’ll love the taste as much as the purpose behind it!

Recently, the online shop was launched with the help of The Digital Ambassador as their Shopify developer and website designer. The Digital Ambassador is very proud of helping an organisation that supports local Kiwis with disabilities.

© Scoop Media

