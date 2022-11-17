New Wi-Fi Trailer To Support Response To Civil Defence Emergencies

To ensure that Rangitīkei District is equipped to respond quickly to civil defence emergencies, Rangitīkei District Council has purchased a new high-tech trailer to provide power and internet access when it is needed the most.

The solar-powered Woi trailer is designed to supply emergency power and internet for up to seven days without a recharge, even in remote or rural locations.

Rangitīkei District Council’s Emergency Management Officer Paul Chaffe says in the 21st Century, internet access is critical to respond quickly.

“We’ve seen how important connectivity is when the Rangitīkei district has suffered floods and other natural events in the past - if Council is left without power and Wi-Fi, then we can’t access many of our cloud-based IT systems. This new trailer will make sure that Council and our emergency services partners can access the internet whenever we need it.

“It will also be available for the community to use for events and other community-based activities.”

The trailer was produced by Woi, a satellite internet provider that was formed in response to the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns.

Woi CEO Richard Broadbridge says that with more Kiwis moving from urban to rural areas, the trailers came from a need to supply reliable internet via satellite with a local support team available seven days a week.

“The Wi-Fi trailer is kitted with batteries, solar panels, a 7-metre telescopic mast, inverter, and 1+1 satellite electronics. It is the second trailer we have supplied in-country as we grow into emergency communications. We also support LandSAR in Oxford in a similar way.”

About Woi

Woi is a satellite internet service provider offering Kiwis fibre-like internet speeds on small Kacific satellite antennas. Woi has over two decades of experience in designing and installing small and large networks, which means they understand what it takes to achieve fast internet and how to make sure rural Kiwis get it. To learn more about Woi and its services, visit www.woi.co.nz, or phone 0800 GET WOI (0800 438 964).

