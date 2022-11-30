Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Natural Health Products Sector Welcomes Therapeutic Products Bill Introduction To House

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Natural Health Products

The body representing around 80% of this country’s natural health products industry welcomes in principle today’s introduction of the Therapeutic Products Bill but says the devil will be in the detail.

The Therapeutic Products Bill replaces the Medicines Act 1981 and Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985 with a comprehensive regulatory regime that Health Minister Andrew Little claims is fit for the future. The Bill will regulate natural health products, but in a separate category from medicines and medical devices.

Natural Health Products New Zealand’s Government Affairs Director Samantha Gray says the industry has long advocated for a modern regulatory regime, so today’s development represents a welcome step forward.

“We are still working through the Bill’s detail, but hope it will better enable exports, support consumer safety and also allow consumers to be given accurate, evidence based-information about natural health products’ health benefits.”

Ms Gray says the current regulatory system is badly broken and in urgent need of change.

“The natural health products sector contributes more than $2.3 billion to the economy every year but can do so much better if we have modern, fit-for-purpose regulations.

“We are calling on all parties to support this Bill’s passage into law and also to support the regulations being finalised as soon as possible.”

