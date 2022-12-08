Entries Open For 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, New Zealand’s premier technology awards programme.

The NZ Hi-Tech Awards recognise the achievers of the NZ Hi-Tech industry from the start-up and emerging categories through to the coveted PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year, which was won this year by Seequent.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards programme was the most successful ever with a record number of entries and a record number of people attending the Gala Dinner held in Wellington back in August. David Downs, the Chair of the NZ Hi-Tech Trust, says the aim of the NZ Hi-Tech Awards is to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate excellence within the New Zealand Hi-Tech sector.

The Awards increase awareness of the contribution the tech sector makes to the New Zealand economy and the country as a whole. “Our tech sector really has shown incredible resilience during the last few years. The sector continues to flourish and is now the second largest export earner for the country despite the continued challenges the industry faces around a shortage of people. This year we are pushing hard into the regions and have six launch events around the country planned for late January and early February”. Said Downs.

This year also sees the expansion of the NZ Hi-Tech Foundation. The NZ Hi-Tech Foundation’s He Whetū Mārama Ngā Karahipi / Leading Light Scholarship Programme provides financial support for career development and advancement of New Zealand technology students, and is designed to help increase diversity in the sector. Each year five successful applicants are awarded up to $5,000 each to cover their tuition and living costs. “The launch of the Foundation was a great success and we are really excited to take this to the next level in 2023 as we gain further momentum. It’s an awesome gateway to attract more people into the industry that otherwise might not have had an opportunity and it was exciting to have some of the recipients attend the Gala Dinner this year”. Said Downs.

The 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards entries will close on Monday the 13th of March with the Gala Dinner to announce the winners scheduled for the 23rd of June at Te Pae in Christchurch.

The 14 categories for the 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year

Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Braemac Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Tech Solution

Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

In addition to the above categories, the NZ Hi-Tech Awards will also recognise a new Flying Kiwi who will be inducted into the Tait Communications Hi-Tech Hall of Fame.

A full list of categories and entry criteria can be found at hitech.org.nz. All entries must be submitted online.

Key dates

Entries for the Awards will close at 5pm on Monday, 13 March 2023

Finalists will be announced at simultaneous events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on 5 April, 2023

Winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner in Christchurch on 23 June, 2023 along with the recipient of the Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award.

© Scoop Media

