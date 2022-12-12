Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BusinessNZ Welcomes Additions To The Green List

Monday, 12 December 2022, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Business New Zealand

It is positive to see Government recognise the extreme skill shortages affecting business with changes to immigration settings today, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

"Pushing out accreditation will save an estimated $30 million in compliance costs next year for business.

"It is positive to see vocational level skills recognised for pathways to residency, with skill shortages across every region and skill level currently.

"Pathways to residency are a critical factor in making New Zealand an attractive place for international skills and talent, and give confidence that people who choose to come here can make a life in New Zealand.

"There are more jobs to be added to the list, but it is positive to see Government moving faster than the scheduled one-year review, as per BusinessNZ’s advocacy.

"We welcome further work on the immigration settings to ensure New Zealand can be competitive in the current global context and secure the international skills needed for business to operate at full capacity."

