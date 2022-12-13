Sports Business Events For 2023

The 2023 calendar is packed with tons of high-profile sports business events which will feature some of the biggest personalities and brands in the sector.

With innovation in the sports industry at an all-time high, attending exhibitions and conferences is vital for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the game.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the top sports business events taking place across the world over the next 12 months.

Leaders Sports Business Summit Abu Dhabi

More than 450 senior executives from the global sports industry will be in Abu Dhabi for the fifth Leaders Sports Business Summit Abu Dhabi on March 1-2.

Staged at the stunning Yas Marina Circuit, the event will offer delegates the opportunity to share ideas with their peers from around the world.

As covered by Sports Today, four key themes will be discussed during the summit – venues for events, fan engagement, future innovation and the funnel from global to grassroots.

With more than 20 world class speakers and over 20 sports represented, the Leaders Sports Business Summit Abu Dhabi is hugely important to the industry.

International Sports Convention (ISC) London 2023

Following the success of the event in 2022, the prestigious International Sports Convention (ISC) returns to London on March 22-23.

The event provides excellent opportunities for people with a vested interest in the business of sport to network and share ideas with each other.

ISCI London 2023 will cover a vast array of topics including sports events, sports broadcasting, brands in sport, sports digital and much more.

Staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the latest edition of ISC London will shape numerous elements of the sports industry in the future.

Sports ETA Symposium

The Sports Events & Tourism Association will host their 31st annual symposium in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 8-11.

The four-day event gives representatives from sports destinations the opportunity to network with the people directly responsible for organising sports events.

Delegates can develop new business partnerships and exchange ideas at one of the largest gatherings of top executives from the sports events and tourism sector.

With the entire event underpinned by research-backed education opportunities, the Sports ETA Symposium is not to be missed.

Business of Sport Summit

Firmly established as the number one networking event for Australia’s sports industry, the Business of Sport Summit is a powerful force for good in the sector.

It presents a unique opportunity for the nation’s sport leaders to connect, discuss shared challenges and assess how problem areas can be improved in the future.

Topics on the agenda include digital ecosystems, broadcasting innovation, live experiences and the power that fans have to influence the sports industry,

Staged at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney on June 21, this is a must-visit business event for anyone with a vested interest in helping sport to flourish in the region.

The Stadium Business Summit

The Stadium Business Summit has grown into a truly global event in recent years, attracting key people from the stadium, arena and entertainment venue business sector.

Central to the event is a conference featuring more than 50 expert industry speakers covering the topics that will shape future thinking in this area.

The summit has embraced technology, innovation and transformation since its inception to reflect the fast-changing needs of the sports industry.

People from some of the biggest sports organisations in the world will attend the event which takes place at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 28-29.

International Conference on Hospitality, Leisure, Sport and Tourism

The International Conference on Hospitality, Leisure, Sport and Tourism (ICHLST) takes an academic approach to shaping future trends in the global sports industry.

It brings together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to debate all aspects of hospitality, leisure, sport and tourism.

By sharing research findings in the public domain, ICHLST provides the industry with evidence-backed insights it can use to address issues and make improvements.

Hosted in Sydney on August 24-25, this prestigious digital event provides the sports industry with the tools it needs to offer more enriching experiences in the future.

© Scoop Media

