Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Freeview Rolls Out Streaming TV App

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: FreeView

Exciting changes are taking place at Freeview, with the arrival of the new Freeview Streaming TV app. Kiwi viewers can now stream the television and radio channels they know and love, all for free.


Freeview General Manager, Leon Mead says the move comes as part of a refocus by Freeview on Live TV, making free-to-air more accessible than it has ever been.


“With more and more people choosing to stream content on their TVs, it was the logical next step to make Freeview available via streaming. Free-to-air TV is as relevant now as ever and it's vital that Kiwis of all ages can access essential, reliable, local programming free of charge. We are proud to be making this possible with our new Streaming TV app.”


Fifteen channels are a part of the initial rollout, including TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2, Three, Bravo, Whakaata Māori, Prime, Shine, RNZ National and RNZ Concert. Additional channels are expected to arrive in the near future, adding to the diverse range of content to inform and entertain New Zealanders.


Just like how we’ve always watched TV, Freeview's Streaming TV app allows viewers to channel surf and browse their favourite television and radio stations, without the need for an aerial or satellite dish.


“At Freeview, we’re proud to keep Kiwis connected in moments that galvanise our nation. A personal favourite being the historic win from the Black Ferns, which aired on Three. Plus, by providing easy access to quality news and journalism we foster trust and social cohesion,” says Mead.


“With an ever-increasing number of apps and streaming platforms, we’re also glad to offer a service where Kiwis can sit back, relax and enjoy watching TV without decision fatigue.”


The Freeview Streaming TV app is available across a wide range of Freeview-approved Smart TVs, including most new Smart TVs and many of those released in the past 4-5 years. It’s also preinstalled on SmartVU devices, which can be connected to almost any TV via HDMI so viewers can stream Live TV channels, even on older sets.


For more information, please see freeviewnz.tv/streaming-tv

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from FreeView on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 