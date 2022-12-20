Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Modernised Website For Piano Spark Method

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 5:10 am
Press Release: The Digital Ambassador

Piano Spark Method offers online piano courses for teenagers or anyone wishing to learn a modern sound on the piano.

There are currently four modules that Piano Spark offers in its online course. Each course includes access to lessons, topics and worksheets and quizzes, backing tracks, and Spotlight on Piano performance pieces.

The Digital Ambassador was employed as the WordPress Developer for this project. We take pride in delivering high-quality website design services for this project.

If you are located in New Zealand and are looking for a website developer, check out Website Design Auckland and see the wide range of services they can offer.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from The Digital Ambassador on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>



Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>




Digitl: Fibre for the other 13 per cent
New Zealand’s UFB fibre network reaches 87 per cent of the population. The other 13 per cent, mainly in rural areas, are left behind. Around seven out of ten homes that can connect to fibre choose to do so... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: GDP Increases 2.0 Percent In The September 2022 Quarter
“With borders opening to all visitors in the September 2022 quarter, we have seen more spending on both international and domestic air travel... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 