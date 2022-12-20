New Modernised Website For Piano Spark Method

Piano Spark Method offers online piano courses for teenagers or anyone wishing to learn a modern sound on the piano.

There are currently four modules that Piano Spark offers in its online course. Each course includes access to lessons, topics and worksheets and quizzes, backing tracks, and Spotlight on Piano performance pieces.

