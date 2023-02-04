The Undiscovered Value Of Replacement Windows

Did you know that windows are one of the most valuable features in a home? Not only do they provide natural lighting and a view of the outdoors, but they also play a significant role in energy efficiency. Windows are one of the best energy-saving upgrades you can make to your home, with the potential to save up to $465 per year on utility bills. This is because 43% of a home's utility bill goes to heating and cooling, which good windows can reduce. Well-built windows maintain a consistent temperature, meaning you spend less money to stay more comfortable.

On average, replacing single pane windows with double-pane or triple pane windows can save homeowners $336 to $500 per year in the northern zone, $236 to $323 per year in the north-central zone, $319 to $427 per year in the south-central zone, and $280 to $406 per year in the southern zone. According to a survey, 89% of buyers say that Energy Star windows are essential, while 73% want windows with three panes of insulating glass and 62% want windows that protect them from harmful UV rays. All of the goals can be achieved with proper installation of and careful selection of the best windows suited for your needs.

Energy efficiency also benefits the planet and can reduce the threat of global warming. For example, replacing double-pane, clear glass windows can save 246 to 2,001 pounds of CO2 per year, which is the equivalent of 12 gallons of gasoline. Replacing single-pane windows can save 1,006 to 6,205 pounds of CO2 per year, the equivalent of 51 to 317 gallons of gasoline. The more windows a home has, the more energy efficiency increases. Installing new windows also has a high return on investment (ROI) of 68%, providing $6,750 back in your pocket for every $10,000 spent.

Not only do windows provide energy savings, but they also increase a home's value. The installation of new windows can increase a home's value by $13,822, based on an average expenditure of $29,482. Additionally, Energy Star windows provide up to $500 in federal tax credits in 2022, which includes upgrades, repairs, and new installations. Low-emissivity glass, or low-e glass, eliminates harmful rays of sunlight and makes buildings more thermally efficient, reducing energy costs by 30% to 50%, fading by up to 75%, sun's heat by 78%, and harmful UV rays by 99%. This can also reduce your carbon footprint by eliminating up to one ton of carbon in the atmosphere every year, which is the equivalent weight of an entire polar bear!

When considering replacing windows, it is important to choose a reputable company that pays attention to detail, has a trusted name, depth of experience, and high workmanship quality. Window Nation, for example, has a 96% customer satisfaction rate, thousands of five-star reviews, and an average technician with 15 years of experience and 20,000 windows installed. They also offer the top tier financing and design options in the industry, empowering homeowners to get the perfect fit for their home.

In summary, windows are more valuable than you think. They provide energy savings, increase a home's value, and have a high return on investment. In addition, they offer protection from harmful UV rays, reduce carbon footprint, and can add aesthetic appeal to any home. Windows are responsible for 25-30% of an average energy bill, which is why a quality investment is so essential. It is also important to choose a reputable company when considering replacement windows, so that there are no follow-up appointments that need to be made.

