NZbrokers Goes Live On JAVLN’s Policy Management Platform

Auckland 16th February 2023 - NZbrokers, the country's largest insurance broking collective, is adopting JAVLN’s cloud-based policy management platform. The move will provide over 48 businesses represented by NZbrokers with a platform that enables them to collaborate more closely with clients and insurers as well as driving operational and business efficiencies.

This has been an extremely complex programme of work taking over 2 years to ensure that the functionality was fit-for-purpose. The resulting system will revolutionise the way insurers and brokers transact business in the future. The NZbrokers system, named Lola, is a full broking suite offering all the products brokers need to place in the New Zealand market. Lola currently offers full connectivity to two insurers, with a third insurer planned to connect to the platform during March. The pilot brokerage, RMA Financial, went live at the end of January and is now successfully operating using the system with roll-out to further NZbrokers members continuing over the next few months.

The JAVLN platform supports the NZbrokers network brand promise to provide Support and Systems for independent brokers that enable better customer outcomes. This will give NZbrokers members greater visibility of their clients and policies, a modern and user-friendly interface and a multi-quote function that allows competitive quotes to be obtained in real-time from insurers or underwriting agencies.

“We sought a solution flexible enough to meet the needs of all our members and powerful enough to provide outstanding outcomes for over 140,000 clients. Partnering with JAVLN provides our members with technology to improve operational efficiencies and compliance, while enhancing the user experience,” says Jo Mason, CEO of NZbrokers. “We are incredibly pleased to work with a fast growing, New Zealand Insurtech who specialise in insurance. JAVLN and NZbrokers have taken a collaborative approach to the build, with RMA adapting well to the technology and the benefits are starting to be seen”

“We are proud to support NZbrokers’ transformation and the growth of their member businesses. Our platform is designed for brokers and will help them manage policies end to end and respond to the needs of their clients,” says Dale Smith, CEO of JAVLN.

NZbrokers is a fully owned subsidiary of AUB Group in Australia.

