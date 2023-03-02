Dans Le Noir ? Is Back To Auckland

With more than 2 million visitors around the world since 2004 in 9 countries and 13 cities, Dans le Noir ?, the cult dining international phenomenon is back to Auckland. After a three years break due to the health crisis, we are delighted to announce that "Dans le Noir ?" reopens its doors in partnership with Grand Millennium Auckland on March 23rd, 2023. Bookings are already available.

The Dining in the Dark experience will be open to the public three evenings a week, Thursday through Saturday from 6.30pm. Guests will enjoy a 100% surprise menu Japanese Inspired by Chef Akihiro Nakamura with starter, main course, and dessert with or without wine pairing. They will be served and guided by a team of visually impaired guides, to live a unique experience, a moment rich in sharing and questioning, particularly on their perception of taste or their relationship to others. The guides-waiters are recruited with the help of local organisations, which support the project by broadcasting the job offer in their network. They are trained by Dans le Noir ? team of experts. Some members of the previous team of guides are joining the adventure again. This reopening is dedicated to the memory of Parveen Shankar, former guide-waiter and pillars of the concept when it first opened in 2017 in Auckland.

Creating an environment in which staff with disabilities can excel is exciting as it is rewarding. In a world where we take so much for granted, I find the Dans le Noir ? experience humbling and refreshingly unique. James Billing– General Manager of Grand Millennium, Auckland

© Scoop Media

