Nikko AM NZ Appoints Kady Buchanan As Senior Relationships Manager

Leading active fund manager Nikko AM NZ is delighted to announce the appointment of Kady Buchanan as its new Senior Relationships Manager.

Ms Buchanan joins with almost 20 years’ experience in global institutional equity and property sales, gained across roles at UBS Investment Bank in New York and London, and BTIG and Habitat Property in Hong Kong. Her appointment allows Sam Bryden to slot into the role of Head of Distribution and completes a management reshuffle headlined by longstanding Head of Equities, Stuart Williams, replacing George Carter as Managing Director on April 1.

Ms Buchanan says she is excited to be returning to the fund management sector with Nikko AM, having spent the last decade managing international property transactions in Hong Kong.

“Whether working with equities or property, I’ve always prided myself on developing strong relationships with my clients, so the role here feels like a perfect fit. Nikko AM has such a strong reputation globally, and I’m excited to be joining the NZ business to help it continue to grow its institutional and retail investor reach.”

Stuart Williams says Ms Buchanan’s appointment will support the seamless transition of key personnel into new roles and allow the business to remain focused on its growth objectives.

“With her international experience, market knowledge and interpersonal skills, Kady presented as the outstanding candidate to fill this role and we’re delighted to welcome her on board.”

