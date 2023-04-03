Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Solo Mum’s Automotive Career Off To A Revving Start

Monday, 3 April 2023, 9:28 am
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

Solo mum of two, Sarah Hubbard, has kicked her career into top gear with support from her new employer and MSD’s Mana in Mahi initiative.

Previously a business owner hit hard by the pandemic, Sarah said she was thrilled to learn of the career opportunities in the automotive industry - scoring an auto-parts merchandising role in Mid-December 2022 with Rouse Motorcycles.

Co-founder of Rouse Motorcycles, Shayn Rouse with his newest apprentice, Sarah Hubbard.

“After selling my business, I struggled to find a role to suit my young family – I had to consider other options.

“While it’s a male-dominated industry and I had no experience, I was met with flexibility, understanding and opportunity for career progression.”

Co-founder of Rouse Motorcycles, Shayn Rouse, says Sarah’s potential was evident from the start, shoulder-tapping her to complete her Level 3 NZ Certificate in Automotive Parts and Accessories.

“Sarah took to the role quickly, so study was a natural progression that we wanted to support.

“MSD’s Mana in Mahi investment covered the bulk of the training costs including the course fees and a laptop for her online modules.”

The 22-month training programme facilitated by Motor Industry Training Organisation (MITO) includes a mix of practical training and eLearning, allowing students to complete theory elements at their own pace.

“The flexibility of earning and learning makes all the difference to me and my young family,” says Sarah.

Gas in the tank for employers

MSD Regional Commissioner Graham MacPherson says while times have been tough for employers, a suite of services for businesses remain available – from recruitment support and training investment to redeployment and redundancy advice.

“With rising inflation, a post-pandemic environment and the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, businesses and livelihoods have been severely challenged.

“There are ways we can help businesses grow and upskill their workforce and we encourage employers to reach out.”

If you’re looking to hire or have found a candidate and they need some extra support, MSD may be able to help. Talk to your local Work and Income Work Broker or contact 0800 778 008.

