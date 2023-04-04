Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Miraka Chairman Inducted Into NZ Business Hall Of Fame

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:47 am
Press Release: Miraka

Kingi Smiler, the chairman of Māori dairy processing company, Miraka, has been inducted into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.

Established in 1994, the Hall recognises and celebrates individuals who have made a significant contribution to the economic and social development of New Zealand.

Mr Smiler was announced as one of the 2023 Laureates.

Miraka CEO, Karl Gradon, congratulated Mr Smiler who has been chairman of the business since its establishment in 2010.

“Kingi was one of the driving forces behind the establishment of Miraka - the first dairy processing company to be powered by geothermal energy and which has one of the lowest manufacturing carbon emissions footprints in the world.

An astute businessman, Kingi holds several directorships and is a former partner at Ernst and Young. He is a highly regarded leader among Māori commercial and agribusinesses and all of us at Miraka are very proud of the recognition bestowed upon him by the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.”

Mr Smiler joins other Laureates in the Hall of Fame including renown film-maker, Sir Peter Jackson, international motorsport driver, Bruce McLaren and Pania Tyson-Nathan of NZ Māori Tourism.

