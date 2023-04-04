Simon Power To Step Down As Chief Executive Of TVNZ

Simon Power has advised the Board of his intention to step down as TVNZ’s Chief Executive, departing at the end of the financial year, 30 June 2023.

TVNZ Chair, Andy Coupe, thanked Simon for steering TVNZ through a period of change.

“Simon joined TVNZ with a public media merger proposed. His strong leadership through the uncertainty that followed ensured the business remained highly engaged, ready to embrace new opportunities and focused on delivering for audiences and advertisers regardless of the outcome.

Simon’s tenure has seen TVNZ secure major sports rights, with New Zealand Cricket returning to the fold exclusively for the first time in decades. 1 NEWS has continued to reach record-breaking audiences, awarded one of the ‘most trusted news sources’ in AUT’s annual journalism survey out today. Importantly, Simon has also led the strategic work on TVNZ’s future. The strong foundations he has built will undoubtably help TVNZ meet its goal of becoming a world class digital media organisation.

The Board would like to thank Simon for the significant contribution he’s made to TVNZ. Simon has led with integrity, and he will leave with the Board’s best wishes.”

Simon said he is proud of what TVNZ has achieved during his time as Chief Executive.

“It’s been a privilege to lead TVNZ while the business worked its way through the public media policy debate. This has been a tough decision to make, but it feels like the right time to finish.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at TVNZ. It’s been exciting, it’s been challenging, and it’s been incredibly rewarding. Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiastic people that make Te Reo Tātaki such a special place to be a part of.”

Chair Andy Coupe says the Board will begin its search for a replacement in due course.

