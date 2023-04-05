Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZAS Continues To Support Demand Response Flexibility In The NZ Electricity System

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Aluminium Smelters

New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) will continue to play a positive role in New Zealand’s energy system with the conditional agreement between NZAS and Meridian Energy to provide demand response flexibility during 2023 and 2024.

“We are proud to contribute to greater security across the electricity system by reducing our demand at times when the system is under stress,” NZAS Chief Executive Chris Blenkiron said.

“NZAS has reduced consumption in eight out of the last ten years and will continue to do so to ensure there is a reliable supply of electricity for New Zealanders when they need it most.

“This conditional agreement will give Meridian the flexibility it needs to manage demand at critical periods, and we are pleased to continue to play our part as a responsible electricity user,” Mr Blenkiron said.

If approved by the Electricity Authority, the demand response agreement would give Meridian the ability to require NZAS to reduce consumption by up to 50MW.

There are several separate tranches of demand response flexibility that Meridian can call ranging from 15MW to 50MW, with each tranche having different ramp-down and ramp-up requirements.

Meridian and NZAS have also agreed to amend the smelter demand response provisions in the current electricity agreement. Any MW of demand response provided by NZAS under the demand response agreement will be deducted from the 250GWh reduction that NZAS would otherwise have been required to provide in the event Meridian called a smelter demand response.

In addition Meridian and NZAS have agreed to delete from the current electricity agreement the ability for Meridian to terminate that agreement in the event that NZAS’s consumption of electricity falls below 540MW for 3 months or more.

The demand response agreement terminates on 31 December 2024, the same date as the current electricity agreement. Meridian and NZAS are in discussions about a possible new agreement that would apply after that date. Those discussions are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Aluminium Smelters on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 