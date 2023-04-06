NZ On Air Ready To Roll With New Investment Strategy And $10m Additional Funds

NZ On Air is rolling out a new strategy to address the ongoing transformation in the way local audiences connect with the stories and songs of Aotearoa, boosted today with an additional $10m in funding from government.

NZ On Air Board Chair Dr Ruth Harley welcomed the confirmation of the return of $42m in contestable funds, which had been earmarked for the discontinued ANZPM (public media entity), along with an extra $10m.

“These funds will assist us to support innovative public media content for some of the hard-to-reach audiences such as rangatahi, tamariki, Māori, Pacific peoples, Asian and disabled people, on the platforms they use,” said Dr Harley.

“The $10m increase points to the ongoing challenges of delivering quality public media to all audiences in Aotearoa and NZ On Air’s role in the wider media ecosystem to ensure we continue to reflect and develop New Zealand’s identity and culture,” Dr Harley continued.

In line with the government’s announcement, the funding will be used to bolster collaborative public broadcasting outcomes and foster new ideas and broader audience reach.

The public media agency also has a new investment strategy launched today. NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the strategy ensures content investment is led by robust research and data insights, underpinned by targeted investment in sector capability building, and with support to ensure content finds its audiences through improved discoverability.

“This new strategy takes a more holistic approach to our investments, recognising that finding hard-to-reach audiences is our biggest challenge. But it is one that we are well-equipped to meet, with the ability to partner with the sector to create content audiences want, on the platforms and services they use,” said Mr Harland.

The NZ On Air Investment strategy is available here.

