Focus On Ongoing Success Of Existing Roles For Final PIJF Funding Round

Ensuring the sustainability and ongoing success of existing funded roles is the key focus of the final general round of the Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF).

The seventh and final round will extend funding for 36 roles through into 2025, with one role running to January 2026, and support journalism from Queenstown to Hawkes Bay. Thirteen of those roles will support Māori content, four for Pasifika media and two ethnic media roles.

NZ On Air Head of Journalism, Raewyn Rasch, Ngāi Tahu, says NZ On Air consulted the PIJF Industry Advisory Panel on what should be prioritised in this last general round and the clear answer was to continue funding for existing roles.

“Given we had only $3m left to allocate, it was important we prioritise funding where it would make the most difference,” says Rasch. “And, for industry, that was about maintaining roles already demonstrating success.”

A further $3m is still to be allocated for Māori Regional News media through a special co-fund with Māori funding agency, Te Māngai Pāho.

Round 7 also focused on Industry Development funding, with the growing importance of data journalism supported through the funding of a pan-industry training programme,

Data Aotearoa

. Led by Kōwhai Media and the Science Media Centre, the four-day wānanga will develop the skills of 18 data journalists and will be convened by Pulitzer-Prize winning US-based data journalist, Matt Carrol.

The $55m PIJF was made available by the government in 2020 to support news media through the COVID-19 induced downturn. The limited-time fund provided funding for roles, projects and industry development. The fund is due to finish in June when a final review report will be released.

Funding Details

Roles

Digital News Sub-Editor

,

95bfm

, up to $36,956.

An additional year of funding for the Digital News Sub-Editor, who creates news content for 95bfm’s website and social media channels. The role increases the reach of the station’s news to its student audience and undertakes training for volunteer student journalists.

One Digital Content Creator and one Producer

,

Te reo o Ngati Kahungunu

, up to $204,176.

An additional year of funding for Te reo o Ngati Kahungunu’s two targeted roles. The Digital Content Producer makes sure that the station’s news is accessible to its digital audience and the Producer facilitates regular high-quality news interviews.

One Audience Engagement Expert and one Hamilton Reporter

,

Indian Newslink

, up to $199,650.

An additional year of funding for two roles. The Audience Engagement Expert connects the outlet’s news with its digital audiences and the Hamilton Reporter produces stories about youth issues, poverty, culture, family violence and education.

One Te Reo Māori Translator and two Marlborough Reporters

,

Stuff

, up to $249,260.

A further 12 months funding for three roles. The Te Reo Māori Translator normalises the use of te reo and caters to reo Māori-speaking audiences by providing daily translations of news stories. Both Marlborough Reporters deliver important local news stories for and about the Marlborough region.

Four Roles

,

Pacific Media Network

, up to $430,849.

An additional year of funding for a Political Reporter, a Current Affairs Producer, a Digital Editor/Camera operator and a Sub-Editor to produce high-quality multimedia news stories for and by the Pasifika community.

Video News Journalist

,

Te reo Irirangi o Maniapoto

, up to $85,000.

Te reo Irirangi o Maniapoto is receiving funding to retain its Video News Journalist for another year. The role produces news stories that are relevant to local iwi and the wider Māori population, for the station’s Te reo Kahika news service.

Farmers Weekly Digital Editor

,

AgriHQ

, up to $89,981.

A further 12 months funding to AgriHQ for its Digital Editor, who creates and circulates digital content from the company’s flagship agricultural publication,

Farmer’s Weekly

, which serves to grow the quality and reach of agricultural news.

Kaupapa Māori Editor

,

NZME

, up to $123,600.

NZME is receiving a 12-month funding extension for its Kaupapa Māori Editor. The role not only produces news stories from a te ao Māori lens but provides leadership and Kaupapa training across NZME’s newsrooms.

Three Court Reporter roles

,

Allied Press

, up to $266,951.

A continued year of funding for three court reporting roles which produce local justice coverage from the Family Court, Youth Court, Employment Relations Authority and other tribunals, for Allied Press’ South Island outlets.

Four News Roles

,

E-Tangata

, up to $350,496.

Funding to retain four news roles for an additional year. These include a Senior Writer/Editor – Pacific News, a Senior Writer/Editor – Māori News, an Editor/Mentor and a Digital Marketing Manager. All roles contribute to the production of high-quality current affairs and news stories for Māori and Pasifika audiences while strengthening E-Tangata’s newsroom.

One Te ao Māori Editor and one Sub-Editor

,

Metro

, up to $51,066.

A further 12 months funding for Metro’s te ao Māori Editor to continue developing Māori writers and providing a te ao Māori perspective across news stories, and a Sub-Editor to ensure a high standard of accuracy and fact-checking for Metro’s content.

Rural Content Editor

,

Ashburton Guardian

, up to $85,000.

A one-year continuation of the Ashburton Guardian’s Rural Content Editor, who creates and delivers news content focused on agri-business and rural issues across the Canterbury region.

Kaupapa Māori Reporter,

Gisborne Herald

, up to $77,464.

A further year of funding to retain the Kaupapa Māori Reporter. The role has revitalised and normalised te ao Māori reporting in a region with a large Māori population and is helping the Gisborne Herald to build its cultural capabilities.

Auckland Council Reporter

,

Local Matters

, up to $84,579.

An additional 12 months funding for an Auckland Council Reporter to continue reporting on significant Auckland Council issues for nine community news outlets, including Local Matters, Gulf News Waiheke, The Howick & Pakuranga Times, The Botany & Ormiston Times, the Pohutukawa Coast Times, Mahurangi Matters, Hibiscus Matters, The Devonport Flagstaff and the Rangitoto Observer.

Māori Affairs Reporter

,

Newshub

, up to $145,810.

A one-year extension for Newshub’s Māori Affairs Reporter who ensures that te tirohanga Māori (a Māori lens) is placed on coverage of significant mainstream stories while providing direction and input on decisions made in the wider newsroom.

Sub-Editor

,

Newsroom

, up to $94,395.

A further 12 months funding for Newroom’s Sub-Editor, who edits content from the platform’s journalists, freelance writers, and contributors, as well as providing production services and quality control across all Newsroom articles.

Māori Political Reporter

,

The Spinoff

, up to $61, 050.

A 12-month extension for The Spinoff’s Māori Political Reporter who provides coverage on Māori politics and current affairs for the platform’s audiences. This role is part-time.

Sub-Editor

,

The Spinoff

, up to $105,450.

A 12-month extension for The Spinoff’s Sub-Editor who edits copy, proofreads news items, fact-checks pieces, writes compelling headlines and assesses risk and liabilities before content is published.

One full-time News Reporter and one part-time News Reporter,

Valley Profile

, up to $89,300.

An additional year of funding for two news roles which provide high-quality local reporting for the Hauraki Plains, Paeroa, Thames and Thames Coast, and the Coromandel Peninsula regions. Both roles produce content for the Valley Profile and the Coromandel App.

Two part-time Local Accountability Reporters

,

BayBuzz

, up to $88,800.

An additional 12 months of funding to BayBuzz to retain two part-time Local Accountability Reporters who cover local issues of consequence, including the regional economy, healthcare, agribusiness and council decision-making in the Hawke’s Bay area.

Senior Editorial Role

,

Crux

, up to $126,250.

A further year of funding for Crux’s Senior Editorial Role which provides newsroom mentoring as well as in-depth news coverage for topics impacting the Wānaka, Cromwell,and Queenstown regions.

Industry Development Funding

Disability: Industry Development Training

,

Attitude Pictures

, up to $7,600.

Additional multimedia training for Attitude Pictures’ journalism cadet. This upskilling will enable the cadet, who lives with a disability, to strengthen his capability to produce digital journalism.

Chinese Journalism Cadetship Programme Extension

,

Go Global

, up to $141,280.

An extension of the existing cadetship programme which will see two more Chinese-background cadets trained in the production of digital journalism.

Data Aotearoa

,

NZ Geographic

, up to $98,824.

A four-day wānanga to develop 18 data journalists across senior and emerging levels to improve the quality of data journalism and the diversity of data journalists in this increasingly relevant field. Hosted in conjunction with the Science Media Centre.

© Scoop Media

