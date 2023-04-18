Best In Class: Annual Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge Kicks Off To Find Aotearoa’s Finest Sparkies-in-Training

The annual challenge to find New Zealand’s best electrical apprentice is back for 2023, with renewed sponsorship from market leader Schneider Electric. This year’s Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge Schneider module will be a completely new design with a focus on PDL Wiser, creating opportunity among apprentices for smart home leadership amid growing uptake of home automation solutions.

Schneider Electric is passionate about front-footing the future of home energy management and proud of its ongoing sponsorship of the Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge, an investment to upskill and support the future of the industry. Mathew Lawrence, General Manager of Operations at Master Electricians, says “Master Electricians is grateful to Schneider for being a sponsor of the Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge and contributing towards a module that provides an opportunity for electrical apprentices to test their skills against each other. It also provides a platform for them to gain exposure to the latest cutting edge technology in home automation, the module will provide a great simulation and demonstration of how Smart Home automation is constantly evolving, this requires apprentices to be constantly learning and adapting to the latest technology innovations.”

PDL Wiser smart homes give customers the flexibility of integrated and modular technology, which means they have they have room to grow from an in-room solution to increase their home’s capabilities as their needs or budget change. Electricians have an opportunity to scale up their product installations, meet customer demand for smart home technology, and ensure future work.

Jared Dinneen, GM Sales, Home & Distribution for Schneider Electric, says, “We know tradespeople play a critical role as key points of contact for customers. We want to help expand electricians’ toolkits so they are versed in changing demand as smart home adoption accelerates. Sponsoring the Master Electricians Challenge is a great way for us to champion this valuable sector and we are excited to see and reward some of the young and emerging talent in the industry.”

The competitions are held across 13 locations in New Zealand, with preliminary regional rounds starting in June and the finals taking place in Auckland in late August.

Apprentices throughout the country will compete in two divisions and vie for the esteemed titles of:

New Zealand’s Top Electrical Apprentice – Industrial Section

New Zealand’s Top Electrical Apprentice – Commercial & Domestic Section

A third title – the Initiative Award – is evaluated on how the finalists present themselves, the initiative they apply to health and safety, and how they conduct themselves within a competition setting.

To ensure electricians know what is expected of them Master Electricians will give each competitor a guideline of what they will be tested on, so the overall experience is educational and not daunting. In some cases, this will give apprentices the chance to try a skill they haven’t previously attempted, and with the guidance of their employer they will be able to expand their knowledge pool.

There will be spot prizes as well as prizes for the top competitors from each preliminary event. The top five national competitors from each division (Domestic/Commercial and Industrial) will get to go to the finals for an all-expenses-paid trip to battle it out for the title of Master ElectriciansApprentice Challenge winner.

To be eligible to enter, participants must be in a current training agreement. If an apprentice who enters qualifies after 10 August 2023 they are able to compete in the regionals but will not be eligible to participate in the finals. For more information about the Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge visit meapprenticechallenge.co.nz.

ends

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centres, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleashing the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

© Scoop Media

