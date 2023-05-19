Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avanti Finance Appoints Olivia Meo-Groser As Chief Risk Officer

Friday, 19 May 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: Avanti Finance

Avanti Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivia Meo-Groser as Chief Risk Officer. Meo-Groser brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, having worked in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and Europe.

At Avanti Finance, Meo-Groser will ensure compliance with regulations and legislation, and lead the risk management function, ensuring legal advice is provided across all areas of the business. She will also be responsible for the company's strategic, operational, financial and compliance risks.

She will join the Executive team to support and develop Avanti's objectives and growth through leadership of the Credit Risk and Enterprise Risk functions.

She joins Avanti Finance from hummgroup, where she was the General Counsel and Head of Operational Risk for New Zealand and GM, Business Performance at a group level. In these roles, she has led several critical business transformation projects relating to product governance and performance for both New Zealand and Australia. Before her time at hummgroup, she held various General Counsel roles.

"I’m excited to be joining the team at Avanti Finance," says Meo-Groser. "I look forward to enhancing the company's risk management framework and ensure the business operates with the highest level of integrity and accountability."

"We are thrilled to have Olivia join our executive team," said Mark Mountcastle, Avanti Finance CEO.

"Her extensive experience in risk management and compliance, as well as her leadership and stakeholder management skills, make her an ideal fit for this role. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to grow and serve our customers."

Meo-Groser commenced her role as Chief Risk Officer on 24, April 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Avanti Finance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 