Avanti Finance Appoints Olivia Meo-Groser As Chief Risk Officer

Avanti Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivia Meo-Groser as Chief Risk Officer. Meo-Groser brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, having worked in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and Europe.

At Avanti Finance, Meo-Groser will ensure compliance with regulations and legislation, and lead the risk management function, ensuring legal advice is provided across all areas of the business. She will also be responsible for the company's strategic, operational, financial and compliance risks.

She will join the Executive team to support and develop Avanti's objectives and growth through leadership of the Credit Risk and Enterprise Risk functions.

She joins Avanti Finance from hummgroup, where she was the General Counsel and Head of Operational Risk for New Zealand and GM, Business Performance at a group level. In these roles, she has led several critical business transformation projects relating to product governance and performance for both New Zealand and Australia. Before her time at hummgroup, she held various General Counsel roles.

"I’m excited to be joining the team at Avanti Finance," says Meo-Groser. "I look forward to enhancing the company's risk management framework and ensure the business operates with the highest level of integrity and accountability."

"We are thrilled to have Olivia join our executive team," said Mark Mountcastle, Avanti Finance CEO.

"Her extensive experience in risk management and compliance, as well as her leadership and stakeholder management skills, make her an ideal fit for this role. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to grow and serve our customers."

Meo-Groser commenced her role as Chief Risk Officer on 24, April 2023.

© Scoop Media

