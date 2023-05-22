Quarry Park Industrial Units Selling Down

With the Drury-Opāheke area south of Auckland expected to grow to the size of Napier within the next 40 years, development and investment opportunities have been keenly sought-after by buyers looking to leverage off the growth potential on offer.

Large tracts of land have been opened up for future residential and commercial development, underscored by roading upgrades, and further proposed transport network improvements.

With Stevenson Group’s master planned mixed-use 361ha development Drury South Crossing progressing, and private plan changes recently approved by Auckland Council green-lighting other major projects, agents say buyers have been scoping property opportunities for commercial and industrial space.

A new shovel-ready industrial complex at 14 Toiawaka Road, Drury South, offering 17 well-sized and high-specification unit-titled warehouse/office units, is already hitting the right note with owner-occupiers who recognise the value of the location as Auckland’s traditional boundaries nudge outwards.

Three units have already sold, and others are under contract, in the Quarry Business Park, one of Auckland’s newest industrial precincts, adjacent to State Highway 1 within Drury South Crossing and around 40km south of Auckland’s CBD.

The new-build units on offer range in size from 395sqm to 658sqm, and comprise A-grade high-stud, concrete slab units with large roller doors, clear-span warehousing, office space and amenities.

Truck, container and pallet operations are catered for with steel framed canopies, while the high-strength reinforced concrete rating allows for container storage which is rare in industrial business parks of this size.

The units are for sale by negotiation through Greg Hall and Tim Koning, Bayleys Manukau.

Given the business park’s position within the upper North Island’s economic golden triangle, Hall said they’re fielding plenty of interest from South Auckland-based owner-occupiers, those squeezed out of other Auckland precincts due to escalating costs, and proactive businesses in the Waikato.

“Location-wise, there are compelling efficiencies to be gained from being less than 40 minutes away from Auckland’s CBD and airport, around an hour from Hamilton and just over two hours from Tauranga,” he said.

“At around $4,800 per sqm, these units are cost-effective when compared to others around Auckland where significant land cost rises have flowed through to project delivery costs.

“These units are also larger than those available in other Drury business parks which expands the occupier base.”

Expected completion of the units is Q4 2024, with Hall saying the circa-18 months lead time would allow a buyer to get their business ducks in a row to facilitate a well-planned move to Quarry Park.

“There’s a tangible southwards drift for industrial and commercial businesses and Drury is a go-ahead location where there’s something coming out of the ground daily now.

“Approval has recently been given for Kiwi Property’s proposed comprehensive metropolitan-zoned Drury Town Centre project, along with other development initiatives by Oyster Capital and Fulton Hogan.

“This big-name activity and investment will give confidence to owner-occupiers considering the Quarry Park units, and the lack of similar stock in the market anywhere around the wider Auckland region means small to medium business operators can look to capitalise on the locational benefits and operational efficiencies of this precinct.”

The business park is being undertaken by experienced developers with a track record for delivering quality projects across Auckland over many years, and with a good knowledge of what the industrial market needs and wants, said Hall.

“They’ve recognised that South Auckland, and the Drury area in particular, is expected to see large increases in local GDP, population, and investment as Auckland sprawls.

“It is forecast that Drury will see 22,000 new houses developed in the next 30 years and that will spur significant opportunity for businesses to leverage.”

© Scoop Media