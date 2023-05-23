Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Creative New Zealand And NZ On Air Creative Professionals Research Released

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Creative New Zealand

Creative professionals are still earning considerably less than other New Zealand wage earners.

Research just released shows that New Zealand’s creative professionals’ median income is $37,000, compared to the median of $61,800 for salary and wage earners. Forty four percent of creative professionals supplement their creative income with other work; the median income from creative pursuits alone is $19,500 a year.

Creative New Zealand partnered with NZ On Air to undertake the research which was conducted by Kantar Public.

It’s the second time the research has been undertaken and shows that there are still disparities for workers in the creative industries, says Creative New Zealand CEO, Stephen Wainwright.

“The research continues to paint a bleak picture of remuneration in some parts of the arts sector and the sustainability of creative careers. Income growth is very low, and it continues to be a struggle for the majority of creative professionals to plan financially and to secure important loans such as mortgages,” says Stephen Wainwright.

The research shows how difficult operating within the gig economy can be, says NZ On Air’s Chief Executive, Cameron Harland.

“Seventy one percent of practitioners consider themselves part of the gig economy and of these four out of five say it’s difficult to predict how much they will earn. However, it is uplifting to see that 80% of creative professionals are committed to their work – so it’s positive for New Zealand’s cultural life to see that most artists intend to still be practicing in five years’ time,” says Cameron Harland.

The research shows that female creative professionals earn significantly less than their male peers – $16,500 a year from creative income alone – a 32% disparity. Deaf or disabled artists earn on average $15,000 a year from creative income alone. The median hourly rate for creative professionals is $25.

“It’s not surprising seeing the stats to understand why 68% of creative professionals believe their income is not fair and over half report experiencing burnout in the last year”, says Wainwright.

“Since the first research was conducted in 2019, CNZ has developed a Remuneration Policy, which aims to help practitioners ensure they are treated fairly when forming working relationships. We’re also developing a set of practical tools to support the policy. As the development agency for the arts in New Zealand we are focused on improving the sustainability of creative careers in Aotearoa”, says Wainwright.

The research takes a snapshot of the sector’s overall health and builds upon previous years’ work to map a broader picture of the wellbeing of arts practitioners in New Zealand.

“The most important thing NZ On Air can do is to keep funding flowing to support the media production and music recording sectors to create great content, and to ensure there is equal opportunity to access funding across the diversity of communities that make up Aotearoa”, says Harland.

“It’s great to be joined up with NZ on Air to gather this important information about New Zealand’s creative professionals. We are just two agencies working to support New Zealand’s cultural sector and a wider approach working alongside other agencies could be the next step to help improve the disparities currently facing our artists”, says Wainwright.

The COVID-19 Cultural Recovery Programme research recently released shows government support during the pandemic has kept the sector stable. The Creative Professionals Research is aiming to build-up a long-term picture about the health and wellbeing of creative professionals in Aotearoa to form longitudinal research. Capturing the reality of living as a creative professional in New Zealand will help anticipate the sector’s ongoing needs and where attention is required to build a sustainable and vital arts sector for New Zealand.

For the full report : www.creativenz.govt.nz/creativeprofessionals

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Creative New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transpower: Working With Sector To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower has said it is committed to working together with the electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps this winter and keep the power flowing for Aotearoa... More>>
Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Payments NZ: Every Day Payments Arrive In Aotearoa

From 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends will now go through on the same day. More>>

Earthquake Commission: New Research Reveals How Earthquakes Can Shift Rivers Out Of Place

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is filling a ‘gap’ in existing knowledge about the immediate impact of earthquakes on rivers, including changing what we can predict about how they might change course or flood as a result... More>>
Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>


Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 