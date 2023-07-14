Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Total Realty Revolutionises Dunedin Real Estate With Low-Commission Approach

Friday, 14 July 2023, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Total Realty

A new player has recently stepped into the Dunedin real estate scene, bringing with it a revolutionary low-commission model. Total Realty, one of the South Island’s leading real estate firms, is challenging traditional practices and striving to make property transactions more affordable for both buyers and sellers.

Unlike the usual high commission rates that have become synonymous with real estate transactions, Total Realty offers its services at a lower commission, dramatically reducing the financial burden on sellers. This unique approach has been adopted in response to the growing demand for more cost-effective options in the Dunedin real estate market.

Total Realty's model is streamlined and efficient, with the company emphasising a no-frills, straightforward approach to real estate. The focus is not only on saving costs for clients but also providing them with a high-quality service that meets their unique property needs.

The firm's team is composed of highly skilled and experienced agents who possess a deep understanding of the Dunedin real estate market. With an impressive ability to identify and capitalise on current market trends, these agents are committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of buying, selling, and listing properties in Dunedin.

The philosophy at Total Realty is firmly rooted in transparency and integrity. While offering lower commission rates, the company assures that there is no compromise on the quality of service. Clients receive a full range of services, including property valuation, marketing, negotiation, and post-sales support.

Interestingly, the lower commission rate has not diminished the competitiveness of the company. Instead, it appears to have increased its appeal to clients in the Dunedin real estate market. Total Realty's arrival signals a significant shift in the industry, introducing a model that could fundamentally alter how real estate services are delivered and priced in Dunedin and potentially across New Zealand.

However, only time will tell if this low-commission model will become a standard practice in the Dunedin real estate market. As Total Realty carves out its niche, property buyers and sellers will be keenly watching to see if this could be a new way forward for real estate transactions.

In a market that's constantly evolving, it's refreshing to see a company like Total Realty seeking innovative ways to make real estate transactions more affordable and client-friendly. Regardless of whether you're looking to buy, sell, or list a property, it might be worth keeping an eye on this new model, as it could shape the future of the Dunedin real estate market.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Total Realty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: Petroleum Reserves Data Shows Decline In Gas Reserves

This year’s data detailing the amount of oil and gas expected to be available in existing petroleum fields shows a 17% decrease in Proven plus Probable reserves, with the most significant 2P decreases in the Mangahewa & Maui fields which saw falls of 48% & 34% respectively. More


Statistics: Food Prices Increase 12.5% Annually

Annual food prices were 12.5% higher in June 2023 than last year, with grocery food prices increasing 12.8%, fruit & vegetables 22%, and restaurant meals & ready-to-eat 9.2% More


Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More

Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 