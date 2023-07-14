Total Realty Revolutionises Dunedin Real Estate With Low-Commission Approach

A new player has recently stepped into the Dunedin real estate scene, bringing with it a revolutionary low-commission model. Total Realty, one of the South Island’s leading real estate firms, is challenging traditional practices and striving to make property transactions more affordable for both buyers and sellers.

Unlike the usual high commission rates that have become synonymous with real estate transactions, Total Realty offers its services at a lower commission, dramatically reducing the financial burden on sellers. This unique approach has been adopted in response to the growing demand for more cost-effective options in the Dunedin real estate market.

Total Realty's model is streamlined and efficient, with the company emphasising a no-frills, straightforward approach to real estate. The focus is not only on saving costs for clients but also providing them with a high-quality service that meets their unique property needs.

The firm's team is composed of highly skilled and experienced agents who possess a deep understanding of the Dunedin real estate market. With an impressive ability to identify and capitalise on current market trends, these agents are committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of buying, selling, and listing properties in Dunedin.

The philosophy at Total Realty is firmly rooted in transparency and integrity. While offering lower commission rates, the company assures that there is no compromise on the quality of service. Clients receive a full range of services, including property valuation, marketing, negotiation, and post-sales support.

Interestingly, the lower commission rate has not diminished the competitiveness of the company. Instead, it appears to have increased its appeal to clients in the Dunedin real estate market. Total Realty's arrival signals a significant shift in the industry, introducing a model that could fundamentally alter how real estate services are delivered and priced in Dunedin and potentially across New Zealand.

However, only time will tell if this low-commission model will become a standard practice in the Dunedin real estate market. As Total Realty carves out its niche, property buyers and sellers will be keenly watching to see if this could be a new way forward for real estate transactions.

In a market that's constantly evolving, it's refreshing to see a company like Total Realty seeking innovative ways to make real estate transactions more affordable and client-friendly. Regardless of whether you're looking to buy, sell, or list a property, it might be worth keeping an eye on this new model, as it could shape the future of the Dunedin real estate market.

