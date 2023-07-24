Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ And Volley Announce Agreement To Bring “request To Pay” App To New Zealand

Monday, 24 July 2023, 9:02 am
Press Release: BNZ

Imagine you've just enjoyed a dinner out with friends. Instead of splitting the bill with multiple cash or card transactions at the restaurant, you simply create a payment request on your phone and share it with your friends. They then approve the payment with a single tap in their banking app, without the hassle of entering all the payment details from scratch themselves.

This is the innovative solution set to launch soon in Aotearoa, thanks to Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and homegrown fintech startup Volley, who today announced a new API agreement to bring this unique "request to pay" service to the country.

Karna Luke, BNZ’s Executive of Customer Products & Services, says, "At BNZ, we're committed to delivering market leading products and services. Our agreement with Volley, using the power of our APIs, reflects that commitment.”

“This collaboration will bring a new ease and simplicity to our customers’ financial lives. Whether it’s splitting bills in a flat, at a restaurant, or on a night out with friends, this will help take the hassle out of sharing payments, while ensuring our customers’ money is safe through our secure API,” he says.

James McCann, co-founder of Volley, says this is different to how some apps operate overseas, which rely on "screen scraping" and uncontracted APIs, or which ask users to deposit money into a digital wallet before they can make payments.

"We’re incredibly proud to be working with BNZ, and this agreement allows us to bring the power of open banking to individuals to make peer-to-peer payments for the first time in New Zealand. We’re grateful for the support from the BNZ team and look forward to launching Volley soon.

“We’ll be rolling out our service with more banks over the coming months as more open banking APIs come to market,” he says.

BNZ has been providing open banking services since 2018 and has consistently led the market in New Zealand in releasing APIs. It is a strong supporter of industry moves to secure standards for open banking, and its APIs are already being used by a range of different organisations and companies, from local councils to financial service providers, fintechs and many more.

Volley is currently in beta testing and will launch soon. To learn more about Volley and join the waitlist, visit https://volley.nz.

Key Facts:

  • Volley is a 'request to pay' app that allows individuals to easily create and share payment requests, making it easy to split bills like dinners out with friends or the Netflix subscription with flatmates.
  • Volley connects with BNZ through secure APIs, ensuring safe and secure access to initiate payments from a customer's bank account, after consent.
  • Customers are able to authorise payments in their banking app, keeping their money safe and secure in their bank - where it belongs (images attached)
  • This agreement marks another step forward in open banking in New Zealand.
  • Volley's service is currently in beta testing, with a full launch expected soon.

© Scoop Media

Find more from BNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 