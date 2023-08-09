Enhance Your Sports Performance With Gecko Grips

Four Wellington Teens' Innovation Takes Sports Performance to New Heights

Four Wellington teens have created a Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Business to increase performance in physical activities. Gecko Grips is a Wellington-based company, founded by four teenage wāhine who are dedicated to revolutionising sports performance through cutting-edge grip technology. Inspired by grip socks, Gecko Grips are grips that you can iron onto your own socks, and are designed to provide athletes with superior traction and agility, ensuring they reach their maximum potential on the field. Their name comes from the concept of geckos having grippy feet like you would with their grips.

“We created Gecko Grips because we found grip socks were way overpriced for the simple materials they include, and they only come in certain colours and lengths. With our grips, it allows the consumer to apply the grips to their choice of sock, enhancing customizability and versatility for a fraction of the price.”

The iron-on design ensures a secure bond to your socks, creating a durable and long-lasting grip that won't peel or wear off easily. The grips are suitable for a wide range of sports and physical activities, including basketball, tennis, soccer, running, and even pilates, dance or yoga.

Through the Young Enterprise Scheme, they aim to excel in their sales with marketing near the FIFA Women's World Cup, with a goal to reach the Wellington City Young Enterprise Regionals later this year. The Young Enterprise Scheme helps guide young people in high school around Aotearoa through making businesses, with the goal to grow, gain success, and land a spot in the National Finals in November in Wellington.

“As wāhine ourselves, we found it important to surround ourselves with other wāhine businesses or events like the World Cup. This is so we can uplift each other and increase the recognition of women in sports, and women in business.”

Their Gecko Grips launched on the 7th of August. Head to https://geckogrips.mystorbie.com/ to grab yourself a pair

