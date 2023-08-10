15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $28,954 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $44,212.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Meadowlands Lotto in Auckland and Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x5) Auckland Pak n Save Mt Albert Auckland Meadowlands Lotto (+PB) Auckland Pak n Save Mangere Auckland MyLotto (x2) Waikato Bayfair Lotto (+PB) Mount Maunganui MyLotto Gisborne MyLotto Hastings Andrew Spence Pharmacy Napier Trafalgar Lotto Whanganui

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

