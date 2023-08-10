15 Lotto Players Win Second Division
09 August
Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $28,954 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $44,212.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Meadowlands Lotto in Auckland and Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x5)
|Auckland
|Pak n Save Mt Albert
|Auckland
|Meadowlands Lotto (+PB)
|Auckland
|Pak n Save Mangere
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Waikato
|Bayfair Lotto (+PB)
|Mount Maunganui
|MyLotto
|Gisborne
|MyLotto
|Hastings
|Andrew Spence Pharmacy
|Napier
|Trafalgar Lotto
|Whanganui
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.