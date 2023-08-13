31 Lotto players win Second Division
12 August
It will be celebrations all round for thirty-one lucky Lotto players after each winning $16,457 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $53,218.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets was sold at Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Whangārei
|Mobil Constellation Drive
|Auckland
|Cockle Bay Four Square
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x7)
|Auckland
|Om's Grocery Mart
|Auckland
|Countdown St Lukes
|Auckland
|New World Mt Roskill
|Auckland
|Meadowlands Lotto
|Auckland
|Caltex Mangere
|Auckland
|Pak N Save Ormiston
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Hamilton
|Four Square Paeroa
|Waikato
|Countdown Taupo
|Taupō
|Lucky Lotto Shop (+PB)
|Rotorua
|MyLotto
|Bay of Plenty
|Countdown The Valley
|New Plymouth
|Pak n Save New Plymouth
|New Plymouth
|Countdown Spotswood
|New Plymouth
|New World Broadway
|Palmerston North
|Four Square Shannon
|Manawatu-Whanganui
|Four Square Kena Kena
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|New World Blenheim
|Marlborough
|MyLotto
|Christchurch City
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.