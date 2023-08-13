31 Lotto players win Second Division

12 August

It will be celebrations all round for thirty-one lucky Lotto players after each winning $16,457 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $53,218.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets was sold at Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Whangārei Mobil Constellation Drive Auckland Cockle Bay Four Square Auckland MyLotto (x7) Auckland Om's Grocery Mart Auckland Countdown St Lukes Auckland New World Mt Roskill Auckland Meadowlands Lotto Auckland Caltex Mangere Auckland Pak N Save Ormiston Auckland MyLotto (x2) Hamilton Four Square Paeroa Waikato Countdown Taupo Taupō Lucky Lotto Shop (+PB) Rotorua MyLotto Bay of Plenty Countdown The Valley New Plymouth Pak n Save New Plymouth New Plymouth Countdown Spotswood New Plymouth New World Broadway Palmerston North Four Square Shannon Manawatu-Whanganui Four Square Kena Kena Wellington MyLotto Wellington New World Blenheim Marlborough MyLotto Christchurch City

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

